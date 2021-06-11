Minecraft Redditor showcases their prismarine farm

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Sad_Salamander1948 recently showcased their amazing underground prismarine farm. The Minecraft Reddit has not seen anything like this yet, and it is functional as well as very visually pleasing.

Seen in the post above is an absolute unit of a farm, which seems more like an underwater base than a prismarine farm. It is quite obvious why this build took four months to complete, according to the original poster (OP).

Redditor displays their amazing prismarine base in Minecraft

The post

A quick IG plug for the OP (Image via u/Sad_Salamander1948 on Reddit)

This post has a very professional feel to it, likely due to the fact that the OP put a lot of effort into editing and angles.

The post begins with a look at the outside of the "farm," which peeks out of the surface of the ocean. The camera then cuts to being underwater, which is when the magic starts to happen. The base is absolutely massive and looks like what the ocean monument should have looked like.

The OP then showcases the interior of the farm, which is somehow even more spectacular than the exterior. This farm is incredibly detailed, and it is no wonder why it took a third of a year to build.

This build sets even higher standards for Minecraft Reddit.

Reactions

Due to the sheer impressiveness of this build, it managed to amass a solid five thousand upvotes in only one day. Many Redditors decided to leave a comment, mainly complimenting the OP for a job well done.

True story (Image via Reddit)

Due to the insane amount of prismarine required to create this "farm," it is obvious that the OP used the actual prismarine farm to create the base.

The OP confirms this theory in the comment section.

Another unfortunate truth (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor complained how a simple image of two Minecraft players gained more upvotes than this massive build.

The OP is also slightly disappointed with this fact. However, one should not be posting for upvotes but to inspire other builds to create something even more impressive.

For those who were wondering (Image via Reddit)

In every post that contains a shader pack, there is always going to be a comment asking which shader is being used.

The OP states that they are using both the BSL and Sildur's shader packs for the video. These shaders are some of the best out there, and players should give both of them a try to see which one they like better.

Another quick plug for OP (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, the OP states that they have some more amazing builds on their Instagram.

While the OP didn't acquire an insane amount of upvotes, hopefully, they'll be happy with some additional followers on Instagram.

Wise words from the OP (Image via Reddit)

The OP grants the Minecraft Reddit with some wisdom in this thread. One Redditor was sad about how his builds are always just a hole in the ground.

The OP states that nothing matters in Minecraft as long as you are having fun. More true words have never been spoken.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

