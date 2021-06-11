5 things beginners likely didn't know about axolotls in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Axolotls are arguably the best mob additions in the first part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update. They are the first amphibian mob in the game.

Many players have a lot of questions about axolotls, such as how to find them, what to do with them, and how to transport them. All these questions will be answered below.

Also read: How to access the new cave biomes in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

5 most important things that players should know about Axolotls in Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update

#5 - Transportation

Steve swimming with some axolotls (Image via Wallpapers Cave)

Axolotls can be transported in a variety of ways in Minecraft.

The most efficient way to transport an Axolotl is to scoop it up in a bucket. Similar to fish, axolotls can be picked up with an empty bucket and placed in a new location.

Axolotls can also be moved around when attached to a lead. However, this is not advised as axolotls naturally spawn in caves, and it would be quite hard to get them out from the underground.

#4 - Aggression

Axolotls attempting to battle an Elder Guardian (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls are quite aggressive and will attack all aquatic mobs except for the turtle and the dolphin. Players can use them as guard dogs against hostile mobs such as the Drowned or Guardians.

Players who have bases underwater are highly recommended to keep a bunch of Axolotls nearby.

Also read: Where to find Azalea in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

#3 - Breeding

A couple of baby axolotls and their parents (Image via u/Pretend_Bluebird356 on Reddit)

Axolotls can be bred using buckets of tropical fish. When a bucket of tropical fish is fed to two adult axolotls (one each), a baby will spawn.

Each baby has a 1/1200 chance of being the rare blue variant (seen above). Players who breed two blue axolotls will always get a blue baby.

#2 - Spawning

A cute shot of an Axolotl (Image via Mojang)

At the moment, Axolotls will only spawn in small pockets of water found underground. This will be subject to change when the second part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update arrives.

Players looking for an axolotl will need a bucket (or ten) to transport the axolotl back to the surface.

Also read: Top 5 additions in Minecraft 1.17 that fans are excited about

#1 - Other Behavior

The squad rolls deep (Image via u/SlyLynx22 on Reddit)

Players should also be aware of the following miscellaneous information about the Axolotl:

Axolotls are passive towards players.

If a player kills a mob that is attacking an axolotl, they are granted Regeneration I, and Mining Fatigue is removed.

There is a two-minute cooldown after an axolotl kills a non-hostile mob.

Axolotls can live up to five minutes on land.

Axolotls picked up with a bucket do not despawn.

For amazing Minecraft videos, do subscribe to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube channel

Also read: What can players make with copper in Minecraft?

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh