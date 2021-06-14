How to defend a base in Minecraft

Base defenses are essential for Minecraft players who want to protect their base from the hostile mobs in single-player mode and those who are fighting against other hostile factions on an SMP server.

Over the years, players have discovered many tricks and techniques that can be used to create an optimally defended base in either of these scenarios.

How to effectively defend a base in Minecraft on single-player

A sight that no Minecraft player ever wants to see... (Image via u/Aptome42 on Reddit)

Compared to SMP server base defense, defending a base in single-player is quite easy.

Players can begin by ensuring that their base and its surrounding areas are completely lit up so that no hostile mobs can spawn nearby. They should also make sure that their roof is sufficiently lit.

To prevent mobs such as the Creeper from getting inside the base and destroying valuables, players can surround their base with either a fence or wall.

As an extra precaution, players can also tame cats. This is because a Creeper does not get within 16 blocks of a cat.

How to effectively defend a base in Minecraft on SMP Server

An image of the 2b2t anarchy server (Image via imgur)

Players who play on an SMP server cannot simply protect their base using a fence.

Here are some of the ways in which players can defend their base on an SMP server:

Water around the base (helps against TNT).

Using lots of obsidian to further reduce TNT damage.

Keep base hidden underground.

Separate valuables throughout multiple underground deposits.

Defensive use of lava.

Players should try to use more than one of these techniques to effectively prevent their base from being raided.

