How to create a note block song in Minecraft

Creating note block music is an extremely fun way to spend time in Minecraft. Note blocks are extremely versatile, and players can create an entire song with a simple redstone configuration.

Note blocks make different noises depending on the block that they are sitting on. This is what allows players to add drums, bass, flutes, and even guitars to their note block orchestra.

How to create music with note blocks in Minecraft

Block sounds

As stated above, a note block will produce a different sound depending on the block that it is on top of.

Each of these sounds and their corresponding Minecraft blocks are listed below:

Bass: wood (any type), mushroom, daylight sensor, banner, sign, note block

Bass drum: stone (any type), bricks, nettherack, magma block, purpur block, concrete, nether quartz

Bell: block of gold

Chime: packed ice

Clicks and sticks: glass (any type), sea lantern

Flute: clay block

Guitar: wool

Snare drum: sand, gravel, concrete powder

Xylophone: bone block

Iron Xylophone: block of iron

Cowbell: soul sand

Didgeridoo: pumpkin

Bit: block of emerald

Banjo: hay bale

Pling: glow stone

Piano: any other block (dirt, piston, rail)

While the player can create note block music with only one type of sound, players are highly recommended to combine different sounds to make their song more interesting.

The video below showcases the sound of each note block in Minecraft.

Creating music

A repeating note block song made with a minecart (Image via mccreate.fandom)

Once a note block is hit, it will create a default noise. This noise can be tweaked by right-clicking the note block once or multiple times. This needs to be done to create a song with different notes.

As seen in the image above, the player uses a looping minecart to repeatedly make noise using the note blocks. This is a great technique for players who want their note block song to loop. However, this is not the only technique that can be used.

To use the other technique, Minecraft players must understand how a redstone repeater works. These repeaters essentially delay a redstone signal. This is important since each note block will play at the same time if they are not used.

Players can test this out by placing a few note blocks in a line (spread out by one block). They can send a redstone signal to each of them without repeaters and then add repeaters to see the difference.

With redstone repeaters, different block types, note blocks, and a little patience, players can create amazing songs that will impress even the most hardcore of Minecrafters.

The video above is a tutorial on how to recreate the Crab Rave song with note blocks.

