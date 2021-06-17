Minecraft Redditor creates a rollercoaster tour for their son's birthday

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Xxkghippie420xX created an awesome rollercoaster for their son last year and just got around to posting it now. This rollercoaster features some amazing sights, some of which are extremely popular video game characters.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) showcases their amazing rollercoaster, which is quite long. It is obvious that they spent a lot of time on this amazing attraction, which shows they care about their son very much.

Redditor creates an amazing rollercoaster tour in Minecraft

The post

Mickey Mouse, Night Fury, and a Minion (Image via u/Xxkghippie420xX on Reddit)

The post begins with a view of a sign that states, "Rollercoaster Tour (SUPER AWESOME)." It turns out that this sign was not lying, as the tour ends up being quite spectacular.

The tour begins with the sight of an R2-D2 and Super Saiyan Goku pixel art, which is quite impressive. The OP then drives past Mario and a magic mushroom, with Sonic not too far away.

Up next is a pixel art of Mickey Mouse, a Minion, and Toothless. One can assume that these characters are some of the son's favorite ones from various movies and video games.

The tour then stops by multiple Star Wars characters and a large sign that wishes the son a happy birthday. This tour was an amazing idea, and it is almost certain that the son absolutely loved it. Hopefully, other players will be inspired by this and build other rollercoaster tours that act as gifts.

Reactions

This post did very well on the Minecraft Reddit, garnering a solid 2 thousand upvotes in only one day. Many Redditors had a lot to say about this post, mainly congratulating the OP on their pixel-art skills.

Nice Star Wars reference (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor recognizes that the OP included a joke in this rollercoaster. It references an iconic scene in Star Wars where Obi-Wan Kenobi claims that he has the high ground.

In the tour, Kenobi can be seen higher up than the other Star Wars characters, which is a subtle but hilarious addition.

One might say that OP has a fortunate son (Image via Reddit)

Many Redditors were very impressed with the Toothless pixel-art, which seems pretty hard to accomplish while staying accurate.

They also mention how lucky the son is to have a father like the OP, which is very true. Most Minecraft players dream of starting a world with their parents, let alone receiving an amazing rollercoaster tour.

Time flies... (Image via Reddit)

Some players may be shocked when they realize it has been a full year since Minecraft 1.16 was released. It feels like just yesterday when the Nether received its amazing upgrade.

Luckily, players will only have to wait a few more months for the amazing 1.18 update to be released.

A funny thread (Image via Reddit)

The thread above is possibly one of the funniest ones on Reddit, and it is only two comments by the same Redditor.

The Redditor gained 20 upvotes for a nice comment about the parenting of the OP, only to have those upvotes be completely erased in their next comment. Such is life on Reddit.

They have a point (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor joked about the fact that the rollercoaster tour drives in between the legs of the minion pixel-art. The next comment in the thread recognizes that it was quite a tight fit, which is quite hilarious.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

Interesting take (Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

Edited by Shaheen Banu