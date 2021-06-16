Minecraft Redditor showcases how to remove the noise from sculk sensors

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/mattorbita has recently discovered how to remove the loud noise from sculk sensors with a quick trick. This trick is great for players creating adventure maps, redstone contraptions, or basically anything that requires the noise to be removed.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) uses water to completely remove the sound of dozens of sculk sensors. This is an amazing and simple trick that any player can perform due to it only requiring water.

Redditor finds out how to remove the loud noise from sculk sensors in Minecraft

The post

A field of sculk sensors silenced by some water (Image via

The post begins with the OP showcasing the loud noise made by sculk sensors when they are triggered. Players who have no experience with the sculk sensor will not be aware of how loud this block truly is.

After showing how loud the sculk sensor is, the OP then shares how to completely remove this noise while still allowing the sculk sensor to function correctly. This is done by completely covering the sculk sensors with water.

When this is done, the sculk sensor is still able to sense noises and vibrations. However, the loud and obnoxious noise is completely removed, which can be useful for certain players.

Reactions

Due to the useful information of this post, it is no wonder why it garnered a solid 730 upvotes in one day. Many Redditors left comments on this post showing their gratitude to the OP.

Still useful nonetheless... (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, it is revealed that this information is posted on the Minecraft Wiki. Nonetheless, this information may still be useful to players who were otherwise unaware of this feature.

Some clarifications for this trick (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor asks if the player needs to step on the water for the sculk sensor to be quiet. The OP states that it is not necessary and that the blocks will be quiet no matter where they are triggered from.

More useful information revealed (Image via Reddit)

A valid question to ask is if this contraption will be ruined by Frost Walker. It turns out that this does not happen for all waterlogged blocks, as it would completely erase the blocks and replace them with ice. This would be quite unfortunate.

Finally, an appreciative player (Image via Reddit)

While many of the comments were berating the OP for disclosing information that was already on the Wiki and patch notes, one Minecraft Redditor expressed his gratitude for the new information. Players who do not read the patch notes or the Wiki would be completely missing out on the information.

It does look like seaweed... (Image via Reddit)

One Minecraft Redditor points out that sculk sensors look like seaweed when they are waterlogged. After reading this, most players will never be able to look at sculk sensors the same way ever again.

The reactions below are notable mentions from the post:

Drama in the chat (Image via Reddit)

