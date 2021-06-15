Top 5 things players need to know about the smoker in Minecraft

The smoker is an irreplaceable tool for Minecraft players who tend to consume food that can be cooked. This is due to their extreme efficiency for cooking only food items, which can be useful for players who rely on animal or potato farms for their sources of food.

The smoker in Minecraft has many great qualities that some players may not be aware of. If the player wants to shorten the long process of cooking large amounts of food, they are highly recommended to give the smoker a try.

5 facts that players should know about the smoker in Minecraft

#5 - Natural Generation

A butcher's house found in a village (Image via Peachester on YouTube)

All players should be aware that they have the chance to find a naturally spawning smoker inside a village.

More specifically, if there is a butcher's house located within a village, (seen above) the smoker block can always be found inside it. For players who luckily spawn next to a village, stealing this smoker is a great way to save some time on food production.

#4 - Non-cookable food

A smoker (left) next to a blast furnace (right) (Image via u/Jackodile on Reddit)

Some players may be unaware that there is a food item that cannot be cooked by the smoker.

This food item is the chorus fruit. When eaten, the chorus fruit teleports the player to a random location. The chorus fruit cannot be cooked in a smoker as the product, the popped chorus fruit, is not edible.

#3 - Difference from furnace

Another cool smoker room (Image via u/GhostInTheEggShell on Reddit)

Players should be aware that the smoker does not function exactly like the furnace.

The smoker does not smelt items such as ores, tools, and armor, similar to the furnace or blast furnace. This is due to the fact that the smoker is only meant to cook food quicker.

Players who want to smelt ores are recommended to craft a blast furnace.

#2 - Cooking efficiency

Placing a campfire under a furnace provides a cool effect (Image via u/Nairetic on Reddit)

The most useful benefit of the smoker is its significantly increased cooking efficiency.

To be exact, the smoker cooks food twice as fast as the furnace, which is great for players who tend to cook a large amount of food at once. When multiple smokers are used at once, Minecraft players will save countless hours cooking all of their hard earned food items.

Players who want to learn more about smokers can watch the video above.

#1 - Fuel consumption

A scuba diver created by a smoker and armor stand (Image via u/chaneyphantom13 on Reddit)

Since the smoker cooks food twice as fast, it also consumes fuel twice as fast.

While this may sound bad at first, this doubling results in the same amount of fuel being consumed per item as in the furnace. This means that the smoker cooks twice as fast with the same amount of fuel.

