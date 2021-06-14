Top 5 things players need to know about blast furnaces in Minecraft

Minecraft players who love mining know just how slow the process of smelting ore can be. Those who collect multiple stacks of ores usually have to utilize multiple furnaces just to obtain ingots in a reasonable amount of time.

Fortunately for such players, this time can be cut in half with a simple block - the blast furnace. The blast furnace allows for more efficient smelting of ore, tools, and armor as they work twice as fast as regular furnaces do.

Minecraft players who tend to smelt tons of ore at once are highly recommended to give the blast furnace a try.

Also read: 5 things beginners likely didn't know about axolotls in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

5 facts about the blast furnace that Minecraft players should know

#5 - Stone

Another cool and symmetrical image of some stone (Image via Mojang)

Some players may be unaware that the blast furnace is one of the only blocks that require smooth stone to craft. Apart from smooth stone slabs, the blast furnace is the only item that contains smooth stone in its crafting recipe.

The blast furnace requires three smooth stones, which can be acquired by smelting regular stone.

#4 - Armorer

The armorer villager and all of their trades (Image via imgur)

The blast furnace also acts as a job block in a Minecraft village. An unemployed villager can walk up to a blast furnace and turn into an armorer villager.

The armorer is one of the best villagers to trade with as they provide enchanted diamond armor at the highest level.

Also read: Top 5 features in the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

#3 - No Food

Most of the edible foods in Minecraft (Image via u/jmascoli on Reddit)

The blast furnace does not have the ability to cook food. Unlike the regular furnace, the blast furnace can only smelt ore, tools, and armor.

This means that if the player wants to cook food, they will need to keep a furnace or smoker nearby.

#2 - Smelting Rate

A blast furnace being crafted (Image via Mojang)

The best feature of the blast furnace is its improved rate of smelting. As mentioned before, the blast furnace smelts tools, armor, and weapons twice as fast as a normal furnace.

The blast furnace is ideal for those who love mining or adventuring as it will save countless hours in the long run.

#1 - Fuel Burn Rate

A cool hut found in a village (Image via u/Thorolhugil on Reddit)

Apart from the double smelting rate, the blast furnace also has a double fuel burn rate. This means that the blast furnace consumes just as much fuel per item as the regular furnace does.

For Amazing Minecraft Videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor showcases their prismarine farm

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh