Minecraft Redditor showcases best way to kill a pig

A Minecraft Redditor named u/MasterD130 has recently discovered an ingenious way to kill a pig. In fact, the original poster (OP) claims that this is the best way to kill this animal.

In the post above, the OP creates a Rube Goldberg machine, which makes a complicated solution out of a simple problem. OP's device is extremely impressive, but it may be a little easier to shoot the pig with a bow.

Minecraft Redditor kills pig in "best way possible"

The post

The finale to OP's amazing contraption (Image via Reddit)

The post begins with the OP aiming their bow at a pig. Just as they were about to shoot, they decided that this technique was too easy, and there had to be a better way.

OP then shakes their head as a form of disagreement and quickly turns around to see a large contraption in the distance. This gadget consists of multiple independent variables that all lead to the crushing of a pig by multiple anvils.

These variables include a zombie pursuing a villager, which leads to the zombie stepping on a pressure plate that results in the shooting of a dispenser. This is only the beginning, and all players are recommended to view the post as it is quite a sight to behold.

Reactions

Due to the uniqueness and impressiveness displayed in this build, the post acquired a solid 1.5K upvotes in one day. Quite a few Redditors had a lot to say about this Rube Goldberg machine.

An astute observation (Image via Reddit)

A few Redditors recognized that this build was essentially a Rube Goldberg machine, but in Minecraft. For further inspiration, all players are recommended to search "Rube Goldberg machine" on YouTube.

Worth it (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor was curious about the number of zombie lives lost to kill one pig. The OP stated that four undead died to make this post happen.

The Redditor replied that this was worth it, and most players would probably agree with that sentiment.

It was quite the overkill (Image via Reddit)

A few Redditors noted the spectacular finale of this build and the fact that the OP dropped ten anvils on a singular pig.

The funny part is that the pig died after the first anvil, and all of the other anvils just fell on top of its dead carcass. After watching this video, it won't be surprising to see other players murdering pigs with anvils.

Another great idea (Image via Reddit)

Another Redditor came up with a fantastic substitute for the anvil: pointed dripstone.

The new Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update added pointed dripstone, which can fall from a ceiling and kill anything it lands on. This would provide precisely the same result as the anvil. However, it is arguably less funny.

Just...wow...(Image via Reddit)

The Redditor seen in the image above was very enamored with the texture pack seen in the post. So they decided to write a whole paragraph to express their interest in it.

OP later disclosed the name of the texture pack, called New Default+, which fans can find here.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

