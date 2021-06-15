Whatever Floats your Goat Achievement in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs: Everything players need to know

Included in the new Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is the "Whatever Floats your Goat" achievement. This achievement sounds quite easy on paper, however some players have reported having some trouble completing it.

While the official achievement requirements state "Get in a boat and float with a Goat", completing the achievement requires a bit more than that. Players who want to complete this achievement should continue reading for exact instructions.

Instructions for the Whatever Floats your Goat achievement in Minecraft

How to complete

A goat in a boat (Image via u/UhLinko on Reddit)

The official requirements for this achievement state "Get in a boat and float with a Goat". This is partially true, however the player must perform one more task before completing the achievement.

If the player pushes a goat inside of a boat and hops in, they will not complete the achievement. The player must be inside the boat with the goat, and somehow manage to move the boat into water. This can be done in various ways:

Place a bucket of water, ride the boat in the water until the achievement pops

If the goat is close to a body of water, players can drive the boat with the goat inside into the body of water

As with any Minecraft achievement, the "Whatever Floats your Goat" achievement is quite finnicky. Players may have to ride around in the water for a few seconds before the achievement pops.

The achievement seems to pop at random, as it can take a while for some, but complete instantly for others.

Some players claim that the boat does not have to be on the water for this achievement to be completed, however this is not yet confirmed.

Players who need a visual tutorial on how to complete this achievement should watch the video above. In the video above, it takes over ten seconds for the achievement to pop, which seems to be on the longer side.

