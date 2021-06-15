How to create various furniture in vanilla Minecraft

Minecraft players seeking to add some life to the interior of their bases can create furniture for the interior. Seen in the image above, players can create intricate furniture without adding any third-party mods.

Furniture can turn an otherwise boring interior into a detailed wonderland that can express the player's creativity in a unique way. Players tend to focus on the exterior of their bases and forget to work on the interiors. Here are a few ways players can create intricate furniture to add some character to the interiors of their bases.

Tips on how to create various furniture designs in vanilla Minecraft

Seats

Some amazing seat designs (Image via minecraftfurniture.net)

Most Minecraft players will use stairs to act as a chair, and it usually looks quite boring and unrealistic. Luckily, some players have designed some amazing chairs that can modernize a base.

The chairs seen above consist of one slab, two trapdoors, a door, and a banner. The trapdoors act as the arms, the slab acts as the seat, and the door and banner act as the back. Any wood can be used to change the vibe of the chair.

Alcohol Keg

A great little addition (Image via minecraftfurniture.net)

Seen above, this alcohol keg design is a great miscellaneous build to have in a basement or outdoor patio.

The design consists of one barrel, one tripwire hook, and one scaffolding. A tripwire hook is attached to a barrel, and the barrel is placed on top of a scaffolding.

Kitchen

An awesome kitchen design with prismarine (Image via minecraftfurniture.net)

This awesome kitchen design will look amazing in almost any room of a base.

The design consists of barrels, a smoker, an iron trapdoor, a stone fence, and a backdrop of the player's choice. Barrels are placed in four corners, the smoker is placed in the bottom-center, and the iron trapdoor is middle-center with a stone fence on top. There are also optional wool carpets placed on top of the barrels.

The prismarine seen in the image above can be swapped out for any block that fits the vibe of the base.

Bathroom

A stunning bathroom design (Image via minecraftfurniture.net)

The bathroom design seen above is a great reference point for players looking to create a realistic shower.

This design consists of an end rod, a banner, an iron trapdoor, and a button. The blocks used for the bathroom are up to the player, however the above image uses quartz pillars.

To create the shower head, the player must place the end rod on the ceiling with the iron trapdoor under it. The button is used for the faucet and the banner is used as a towel rack.

Those looking for additional furniture designs can watch the video above.

