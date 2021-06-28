Top 5 types of villager professions in Minecraft

Villages are every survival Minecraft player’s saving grace. The only thing better than finding a village in Minecraft is when it is home to a villager with a valuable profession.

Villagers offer helpful trades that vary depending on their employment type. There are many types of villager professions in Minecraft, each with its own unique perks. A villager’s profession determines what they can trade to players and often what kind of buildings spawn within a village. Employed villagers can have a range of different levels. The higher the level, the better, and likely more expensive, their trades will be.

Each villager's profession is undoubtedly useful in their own unique ways, but some villagers are generally more valuable overall than others. The following is a list of some of the most valuable villagers based on their professions in Minecraft.

These villagers in Minecraft offer excellent trades or services

5) Weaponsmith

Image via Minecraft

Weaponsmith villagers can be identified by their eye patch or by a grindstone block found within a village.

As the name suggests, weaponsmiths offer players strong weapons, eliminating the process of crafting these melee tools by oneself. Depending on the villager’s level of expertise, they can offer players iron or diamond weapons that often have effective enchants, such as fire or knockback.

Weaponsmiths are also good sources of emeralds. While they are not as advanced as traders, weaponsmiths usually offer emeralds for affordable deals. This can be helpful when trying to save up for trades in the future.

Although not on this list, it is worth noting that weaponsmiths are comparable to armorer villagers who provide armor-related trades instead of weapons. These villagers are nearly evenly ranked. Their value depends on a player’s priorities between weapons and armor.

4) Fletcher

Image via Minecraft

Fletchers can be identified via their feathered hats or a nearby fletching table. They are the best source of all archery-related items. This includes bows, crossbows, and all types of arrows.

Arrows can sometimes prove difficult to craft as flint is required in the crafting recipe. Sadly, Flint is not always easy to come by and can be incredibly tedious to collect.

Fletcher villagers can be particularly clutch for players who are preparing to fight against the ender dragon. Unfortunately, defeating this boss mob is incredibly difficult without the help of some archery skills, and it is always a good idea to stock up on plenty of arrows before the battle.

3) Librarian

Image via Minecraft

Librarian villagers wear red hats and can be confirmed with the presence of a lectern in a village.

This type of villager has some awesome trades. Librarians often have plenty of enchanted books of all different kinds. Because of this, players can find some really helpful enchants thanks to librarian villagers.

Depending on a librarian's experience level, they also offer great items such as glass, lanterns, books, quills, and even rare name tags.

2) Cleric

Image via Minecraft

Cleric villagers can be identified with their purple and gold robes or a brewing stand in a village.

Clerics have incredible inventories for trading. They offer many ingredients to make a variety of potions which are often widely helpful during gameplay. This includes rare or difficult to obtain, such as Redstone dust, glowstone dust, lapis lazuli, and enchanting bottles.

Clerics also trade for ender pearls. This can come in clutch for speedrunners or any player on their way to the stronghold. They require ender pearls to make ender eyes. The process of collecting ender pearls often proves to be something that usually slows down the game. So clerics can help immensely with speeding up that process.

1) Unemployed

Image via Minecraft

Believe it or not, unemployed villagers can be the most helpful villager type to encounter. The possibilities are endless because they’ve yet to choose a profession.

Unemployed villagers are ideal because they can become the type of villager any player needs them to be. Furthermore, players can easily assign jobs to unemployed villagers by using the correct tools. Every employed villager works with their own particular job block.

For example, a brewing stand for a cleric is their job block. For example, placing a cartography table next to an unemployed villager will turn them into a cartographer. Likewise, a composter will turn a villager into a farmer, a cauldron will turn a villager into a leatherworker, and the list goes on. Placing a specific job block next to an unemployed villager will turn them into the villager of choice.

Thus, there are many possible jobs for unemployed villagers to take on for players to use to their advantage. The potential versatility they possess makes unemployed villagers perhaps the most useful of all types of villagers in Minecraft.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

