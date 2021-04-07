5 things player didn't know about potions in Minecraft

In Minecraft, potions add alchemy and magic to the game. There are around 28 different potions in Minecraft. Some potions have an instant effect, while others last for a specific time duration.

Potions have been in the game since Minecraft's release. Players can brew potions in a brewing stand using blaze powder, potion ingredients, and water bottles.

There are various potions effects like poison, regeneration, slow falling, strength, and more.

Potions in Minecraft: 5 Things player didn't know

#5 - Before brewing stand, cauldrons brew potions

Image via Minecraft

Potions were introduced in the Beta 1.9 Prerelease 2. Developers decided to add the potion brewing feature to cauldrons, and they then added brewing stands specifically for brewing potions in Minecraft.

#4 - Mundane potion is a potion gone wrong

Image via Minecraft

Many new players mistakenly brew wrong potions like the mundane and thick potion. These potions have no effect and are in the game to troll players. In the java edition, there is no use of mundane potions, but bedrock players can use it to brew potions of weakness in Minecraft.

Advertisement

#3 - Potion of Luck and Potion of decay

Image via Minecraft

The potion of luck is an unobtainable potion that is only available through the commands/creative menu on the Java Edition. It boosts the luck attribute of the player by one for every five mins.

The potion of decay is a bedrock-exclusive potion that applies wither effect to the player. This potion is also unobtainable in survival mode. The wither effect stays for 40 seconds and causes damage every second.

#2 - Corrupting Potions

Image via Minecraft

Players can corrupt potions by adding fermented spider eye, which turns them into a negative potion. Negative potions have the opposite effect of the original potion. Corrupting a healing potion creates a potion of harming.

Similarly, corrupting swiftness potions make potions of slowness. Corrupting potions can be helpful as well. Players can get potions of invisibility by corrupting potions of night vision.

#1 - Health-related potions have an opposite effect on undead mobs

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

Many players may not know that undead mobs take damage from healing potions. Undead mobs include phantoms, wither, all types of skeletons, and zombies. These mobs take damage from healing potions.

Players can brew splash potions of healing to damage a group of undead mobs together. Similarly, damaging potions heal the undead mobs. Potions of harming recover the health of undead mobs. Players shouldn't try to attack them using potions of harming.