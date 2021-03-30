5 things players didn't know about Phantoms in Minecraft

In Minecraft, Phantoms are terrifying aerial mobs that search for insomniac players and attack them at night.

Their scream is frightening enough to make players run to bed. Phantoms have been in the game since the 1.13 update. Players can get phantom membranes by killing these mobs.

During long mining sessions, players often forget to sleep. If a player has not slept for three days or more, phantoms start spawning in the skies. Phantoms can spawn anywhere between one to four, depending on difficulty level.

Phantoms in Minecraft: 5 things players didn't know

#5 - Phantom won the Mob Vote at Minecon Earth 2017

Image via Reddit

Phantom is one of the few mobs selected and added to Minecraft through the polls. It was introduced as the "Monster of the Night Skies." Out of four monsters, the phantom codenamed Mob B won the poll through votes. After winning, Mojang added phantoms to Minecraft in the 1.13 update.

#4 - Phantom is the only hostile flying mob in the overworld

Image via Minecraft

One of the main reasons why phantom won the vote is because there were no hostile flying mobs in the overworld. Phantom dives down at insomniac players and bites them during the night.

Advertisement

In the overworld, the phantom is the only hostile flying mob. Vexes are also there, but they are summoned by evokers. Phantom naturally spawns when a player has not slept for three days or more.

#3 - Uses of Phantom Membranes

Image via Minecraft

When a player kills a phantom, it drops phantom membranes and five experience points. The phantom membrane has two uses in Minecraft. Players can use it to fix elytra and brewing.

Players can fix their elytras using phantom membranes and anvil, and one phantom membrane recovers 108 durability points. Players without mending enchantment can use it to repair their elytra.

Image via Minecraft

Another use of phantom membranes is the potion of slow falling. Using phantom membranes, players can turn awkward potions into potions of slow falling. Slow falling is helpful against the Ender Dragon.

#2 - After Ender Dragon, the phantom is the fastest flying mob

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

Phantoms are second to the Ender Dragon in terms of speed. It can reach speeds up to 20.83 blocks per second. It's no wonder then that they attack the player right after spotting. When fighting phantoms, players need to keep their speed in mind. Phantoms drop at high speed and flow back up after hitting the player.

#1 - Phantoms are undead mob

Image via Minecraft

Some players may not know that phantoms fall into the undead mob category. In Minecraft, there are various mob categories, and the undead mob involves zombies, skeletons and their other variants.

Undead mobs are usually humanoid in shape, but phantoms are an exception. Some potions don't work right on undead mobs. They are immune to poison and regeneration effects. Undead mobs take damage from healing potions and heal from damage potions.