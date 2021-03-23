5 things players likely didn't know about the Ender Dragon in Minecraft

Every Minecraft player's dream is to have one luscious Ender Dragon egg resting in an item frame above their bed.

Minecraft's ultimate mob boss has been a fan favorite for many years now. Almost every Minecraft player out there has defeated this elusive creature at some point in their Minecraft career, and if they haven't, chances are they're actively preparing for the epic battle.

5 things players might not know about the Ender Dragon in Minecraft

#1 - Resummoning

When the player spawns in the end dimension for the first time, an Ender Dragon automatically spawns at 0,0 in the end dimension. But once a player kills the dragon, there is a way to respawn it. If the player places end crystals on each of the 4 sides of the end portal, another Ender Dragon will spawn. This will also regenerate the end crystal towers and iron chains.

If the player manages to summon the dragon in the overworld or Nether, the Ender Dragon will not create an end portal or a dragon egg. The player can still battle the Ender Dragon in these two dimensions though.

#2 - Drops

When an Ender Dragon is killed, the drop is incredibly rewarding, as this is where players can obtain their beloved dragon egg. The first time the Ender Dragon is killed, it drops 12,000 experience points, which is capable of carrying a player from level 0 to level 68 with just one fight. Each time afterward, it drops 500 experience points, which will only bring the player from level 0 to level 19.

#3 - Health

The Ender Dragon has 200 health points; this is the second-largest health bar in the game, only beaten by the Wither (600 health points in Bedrock, and 300 health points in Java). The Ender Dragon cannot take any health damage from the void at the End, unlike other mobs and the player themself. When the Ender Dragon's health is low enough, it emits a beam of light without dying, as if it's cracked.

#4 - Notch related trivia

Notch originally wanted to add red dragons to Minecraft, but the idea was scrapped for an Ender Dragon. Developer Dinnerbone is still interested in adding red dragons to the game as rideable and tameable mobs for players.

Notch also named the Ender Dragon "Jean," similar to how he named the main player character "Steve." He also confirmed the Ender Dragon to being a woman. This makes sense since it lays an egg after death.

#5 - Dragon's attacks

The Ender Dragon only ever attacks the player, and rarely any other Minecraft entity or mob. The Ender Dragon has a few different attack methods, including Dragon's Fireball, Dragon's Breath, and charge. The player can actually collect the Dragon's Breath attack using right-click and a glass bottle. This can be used to create a lingering potion of harming.