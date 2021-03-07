How to hatch a dragon egg in Minecraft

Hatching the Ender egg in Minecraft might be an exciting idea, but aside from looking up others' experiences, they should hatch it themselves. It can be daunting, as they don't know what the egg holds and what it will do if they have not researched it. Others, often new Minecraft players, will try to mine or break the egg, resulting in losing everything.

Acquire a Dragon Egg in Minecraft

To hatch a Dragon egg, players have to find one. To access the egg, the player must defeat the Ender Dragon in Minecraft. While the player is preparing to slay the dragon, carry a few blocks for building, a piston, and a lever.

The egg will present itself on a stack of bedrock in the middle of the end portal. This egg cannot be mined or broken in Minecraft. Doing so will result in the loss of the egg. The most well-known successful method of retrieving the egg is by pushing it off of its block.

Image via Minecraft

The player should build-up to the egg level on the side of the portal and then build over to the egg.

Note: This should be on the cardinal side of the block. Not diagonal or off to the sides.

Then, when the Minecraft player can only place one block left next to the egg, they should place the piston. The piston should be in the direction of the egg. A lever then activates this to push the eggs off. Eggs are available to snatch up in Minecraft.

If a player happens to have too few blocks available, they can knock the egg off and onto the endstone in the end world in Minecraft. The egg will remain intact and still has to be broken with a piston. The piston should be placed next to and facing the egg, followed by a lever behind it. Activate the piston, and the egg should be within reach.

Dragon eggs also cannot be given to a player in Minecraft creative mode. The only way to be granted access to the egg is to kill the dragon or use a command block.

Image via Minecraft

Tip: To ensure that the egg doesn't fall into the portal after it's broken, the player should build walls around the egg before activating the piston.

Hatching the Egg in Minecraft

Hatching the egg in the end world versus the overworld is very distinct and interesting in Minecraft. Here's how a player can achieve both.

In the End

Respawning the egg in the end is a much easier process than in the overworld in Minecraft. In fact, the egg doesn't have to move from its original spot at all. To respawn the dragon, the player must either bring four end crystals or the supply and means to make them when they journey there.

The following is the arrangement in the crafting table to produce end crystals in Minecraft:

Image via Minecraft

They then need to be placed in this fashion around the portal:

Image via Minecraft

This should ignite the end crystals on top of the towers and resurrect the dragon.

In the Overworld

To hatch the dragon in the Minecraft overworld, a player needs a mod. For example, on McPEDL.com, the mod "Baby Ender Dragons Add-On" by Editor allows mobile Minecraft players to relish the hatchlings.

McPEDL also offers a mod that allows players to ride on the Ender Dragon, which offers a greater incentive to hatch the dragon.

Driveable Ender Dragon Addon (0.17.0 only) - Updated (fixed seating position & decreased speed) - https://t.co/aN6KvasLZH - By @StarkTMA_YT pic.twitter.com/ENUajGTSt2 — MCPE DL (@MCPEDL) November 19, 2016

Minecraft Java edition players can install "The Ultimate Plan" created by raoltheenderman from CurseForge. The only drawback of this mod is that it's supported up to 1.15.2.