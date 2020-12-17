Minecraft players earn this advancement when they respawn the Ender Dragon using end crystals for the first time.

In Minecraft players do not have to follow any set linear path, while they play and explore the world of the game. Players can decide to build their own fantastic houses, try and defeat bosses, breed animals, or even just wander around the world trying to find as many structures or things as they can.

However, Minecraft does have an advancement system that is designed to offer tasks and concrete goals for players to complete. One such goal is resurrecting the Ender Dragon with end crystals in order to face the beast once again.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "The End... Again..." advancement.

Minecraft Advancement Guide: The End... Again...

Once Minecraft players have defeated the Ender Dragon, many may believe that they have defeated the boss for the first and last time on that specific game world.

However, the Ender Dragon can actually be resurrected in order for players to fight the beast once again. Using the method in this article, players will be able to fight the Ender Dragon as many times as they personally desire.

The Ender Dragon will be just as fearsome as before, so players should be prepared for a fight once the boss has been resurrected into the game. Before players can even face the dreaded winged monster again, they will need to take craft four end crystals in order to do so.

Crafting End Crystals

Players may remember having to destroy the end crystals atop the obsidian pillars on the Ender Dragon boss platform. The end crystals are what causes the Ender Dragon to receive healing. Well, players are going to have to make four new ones in order to essentially reset the Ender Dragon fight.

The crafting recipe for an end crystal in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

To make an end crystal, Minecraft players need to combine seven pieces of glass, an eye of ender, and a ghast tear at a crafting table.

Glass is rather easy to obtain, and can be created by smelting sand and any fuel source such as coal with a furnace. An eye of ender is the same item that players use to activate the End portal. As a refresher, eyes of ender can be crafted by combining one blaze powder with one ender pearl in the player crafting window or at a crafting table. Lastly, ghast tears have a chance to drop from ghasts.

All in all these materials aren't the easiest to assemble, but do offer Minecraft players the opportunity to reexperience an epic boss battle.

Resurrecting the Ender Dragon

x (Image via minecraftforum.net)

Once Minecraft players have acquired four end crystals, it is time to respawn the Ender Dragon. Simply place one end crystal on each side of the exit portal as seen above, and the Ender Dragon will be resurrected.

When fighting the boss again, players should be aware that the end crystals at the top of the obsidian pillars on the boss platform will have respawned and will heal the Ender Dragon.

Congratulations! Players who followed this guide will have earned the "The End... Again..." advancement in Minecraft.

