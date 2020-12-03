Minecraft players earn "The City at the End of the Game" advancement when they discover an end city in the End dimension.

In some videogames, there is locked content that a player cannot access until they beat the game. It just so happens that this scenario is the case in Minecraft.

Once Minecraft players have successfully defeated the Ender Dragon, they gain access to the remainder of the End dimension. Players who take advantage of this and do a little bit of exploring will be able to encounter some remarkable structures and earn an advancement at the same time.

This article will break down how Minecraft players can obtain the "The City at the End of the Game" advancement.

Minecraft Advancement Guide: The City at the End of the Game

There are greater rewards given to Minecraft players for defeating the Ender Dragon and beating the game than just the decorative dragon egg. There is the remainder of the End dimension that players are able to explore and adventure through.

Minecraft players can take a quick hop through an end gateway that was spawned by slaying the Ender Dragon. This portal will directly take them to one of the outer islands of the End dimension that are otherwise hidden from players.

Players who are a bit cheeky could theoretically reach the outer islands using other means. There is over a 1000 blocks distance filled with nothing but complete void that separates the central end island from the outer islands.

Players with an obscene amount of time on their hands could try to use blocks to traverse the void. Incredibly brave and reckless players could also attempt a flight with elytra, but success is not guaranteed with this method.

Once players are on one of the outer islands, they should take the opportunity to enjoy and wander through this once unreachable area. Eventually, players will stumble upon large structures made out of purple-colored purpur blocks and end stone bricks. These structures are called end cities and are most commonly found in midlands and highland biomes on larger-sized islands.

Inside these structures are hostile shulker mobs who are protecting precious loot. Regardless of what the Minecraft player decides to do at this point, they will have earned the "The City at the End of the Game" advancement.

