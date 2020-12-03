Minecraft players earn this advancement once a dragon egg is inside of their inventory.

People typically enjoy when they receive external recognition for accomplishing a goal or task. In Minecraft, players are granted an advancement when they are able to successfully complete specific challenges.

These challenges range in difficulty, but the overall advancement system allows Minecraft players to keep track of their own progress.

One of the biggest feats in Minecraft is defeating the ender dragon, and when this occurs, a worthy advancement becomes available for players to earn. Clever players will be able to claim the dragon egg, which is one of Minecraft's trophy items.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "The Next Generation" advancement.

Minecraft Advancement Guide: The Next Generation

When people win competitions or events, it is common place to receive a trophy or award for doing so. Unfortunately, Minecraft does not just hand players their trophy for defeating the Ender Dragon. The game itself makes it rather tricky for players to actually mine and get the dragon egg into their inventory.

Advertisement

The dragon egg will spawn after the player kills the Ender Dragon for the very first time on each unique game world. However, the dragon egg really does not to easily hop into a player's inventory.

If a Minecraft player attempts to gather the dragon egg, it will teleport up and away from the location where it spawned. The dragon egg may be annoying and act in this pesky manner, but it can be outsmarted.

Image via No Confidence Gamer/YouTube

Minecraft players can use the mechanics of how the dragon egg works against itself, and force the item to drop. It takes a little bit of clever maneuvering, but with a torch, a piston, some redstone, and a trigger device, it can be done.

The easiest way for players to acquire the dragon egg is first by surrounding where the dragon egg spawned with a platform of blocks underneath it. Then a player will need to place a piston directly next to the dragon egg.

Advertisement

Once the piston is activated with a bit of redstone, the dragon egg will be broken and pushed out as an item that can be picked up. Eureka! Minecraft players can now pick up the dragon egg and will earn the "The Next Generation" advancement.

Alternatively, players can force the dragon egg to drop, if they already accidently made the dragon egg teleport away. The dragon egg needs to have a non-transparent block underneath it, in order for it to fall successfully.

Luckily, there are torches that spawn on the exit portal that can be used for this exact task. Players should remove the block underneath the block that the dragon egg is resting on, and place a torch there instead. Once the block directly underneath the dragon egg is then broken, the egg will fall and can be picked up.

RELATED: Minecraft Advancement Guide: Free the End