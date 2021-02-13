5 tips to defeat the Ender Dragon in Minecraft

In Minecraft, defeating the Ender Dragon is one of the most important aspects of playing through the loose game story.

Technically, defeating the dragon means that the player completed Minecraft in its entirety. Hence, the credits roll once the player steps into the central portal. This is why speedrunners and regular players have to defeat the Ender Dragon as a top priority for late-game development.

Since the Ender Dragon is the main boss in Minecraft, she can be really tricky to defeat, especially if players go into the End without any preparation or knowledge.

Here are some of the most useful tips a player can have in mind when attempting to defeat the Ender Dragon.

Tips to Defeat the Ender Dragon in Minecraft

#5 — Use an axe rather than a sword

image via Game Rant

When it comes to defeating the Ender Dragon, Minecraft players should try their best to beat it as fast as possible.

Killing the dragon with only a bow and arrow is tedious and takes a really long time. So it's recommended that the player attacks her when she lands in the center.

Although a sword will work, using an axe at the dragon's head underneath it will cause the most damage to the boss. Although a netherite axe is preferred, considering it does the most wear out of every weapon in the game, using a diamond or iron axe will work.

Advertisement

#4 — Take a carved pumpkin

image via IGN

One of the best tips for defeating the Ender Dragon in Minecraft is remembering to keep a carved pumpkin in the player's inventory, especially for players with bad luck when passing by Endermen.

Carved pumpkins allow the player to look at Endermen without provoking them to attack. They work perfectly in the End, allowing players to focus their attention on the Ender dragon rather than almost dying to a group of hostile endermen.

#3 — Have a water bucket in the hotbar

image via WallpaperSafari

Advertisement

Considering Minecraft's Ender Dragon enjoys flinging the player in the air every moment, having a water bucket in the player's hotbar is essential for surviving large falls.

Learning how to MLG a water bucket before entering the end is also incredibly useful, even if players have feather falling boots. Taking no damage is always better than taking some damage, after all.

#2 — Take a bow with arrows

image via Fiverr

Although taking a bow may seem like an obvious choice when battling a flying creature in Minecraft, the suggested bow and arrow isn't meant for attacking the dragon herself. Instead, use the bow and arrow to destroy each of the end crystals found atop the obsidian towers.

These crystals are the source of the dragon's healing abilities, and it is tough to kill the dragon while these crystals are still atop their pedestals. Punching these with a fist is always an option, but they tend to damage and even knock the player off the obsidian pedestal once hit, so using a bow and arrow is the easiest and safest option.

#1 — Explosive bed game mechanic

Advertisement

image via Kiwiest Birb, Youtube

For Minecraft players looking to kill the dragon in the quickest way possible (like speedrunners), utilizing and taking advantage of the in-game bed mechanics is really important.

In Minecraft, beds only work in the overworld, and explode if a player attempts to use them in the End of the Nether. Placing and operating a mattress on the obsidian barrier or underneath the Ender Dragon when she is perched in the island's center is one of the most damaging attacks against the dragon.

This is a vital tactic that a load of Minecraft players use nowadays to defeat the Ender Dragon, as it is possible to kill her with only four-bed explosions.