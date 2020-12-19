5 best Minecraft mods for single-player survival

Minecraft is over ten years old.

Playing survival single-player can get a bit old. Luckily there are plenty of mods available to add new features to the game.

Mods within Minecraft are files of code that add new elements to the game. Mods can be straightforward, only adding an FPS boost, or quite complicated, adding new biomes and mobs to Minecraft.

No matter what each player is looking for, there are plenty of mods out there to satisfy everyone's needs. Mods are a great way to spice up any player's next single-player survival world.

Five best Minecraft single-player survival mods

#5 - Extended Caves

Image via Minecraft

Extended Caves accentuates one of the most iconic features of Minecraft: Caves. With the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update on the horizon, many players are excited to see the brand new additions to caves.

With this mod, they can experience brand new caves before 1.17 is out.

Advertisement

#4 - Chisel

Image via Minecraft

Chisel is an excellent mod for players who love to build up their single-player worlds. It adds numerous brand new decorative blocks to Minecraft, adding tons of new building opportunities.

This mod also includes a new tool that allows players to shift around their designs until they're exactly how they want them.

#3 - Rope Bridge

Image via Minecraft

Might players be looking for more ways to travel around? Rope Bridge is perfect for that. They can cross ravines and climb up walls with a grappling hook, which this mod adds to Minecraft.

Advertisement

It even detects obstacles to make sure players safely use their grappling hook without crashing into walls or trees.

#2 - Minecraft Comes Alive

Image via Minecraft

Minecraft Comes Alive is a very intricate mod that adds a Sims-like addition to the game. In this mod, villager behavior is completely overhauled.

Villagers get custom skins, behavior, and lives. With this mod, players can speak to, form relationships with, and even marry villagers. Thus, this amazing mod makes Minecraft get a more RPG feel.

#1 - The Twilight Forest

Image via Minecraft

The Twilight Forest brings brand new dungeons and battles with monsters to Minecraft. Once players construct the portal to reach the Twilight Forest, the adventure begins.

Advertisement

As soon as players cross into the Twilight Forest realm, boss battles, dungeon exploration, and more will be at the palm of their hands.

Download The Twilight Forest here

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many Minecraft mods, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference)