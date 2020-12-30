New Amethyst Geodes in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update: Everything we know so far

Along with so many other cool things being added in Minecraft 1.17, Amethyst is yet another amazing item that is joining the item list of the game.

For players who like to explore underground, Amethyst Geodes are something new to discover in any 1.17 Minecraft world.

These geodes hold amethyst blocks and crystals, which are currently some of the rarest items to find in the game. They have multiple uses besides just looking pretty, and there are some specifics that make them more special than a player would realize.

These geodes are vital generated structures for making some of the new items being introduced in Minecraft update 1.17, and players will have a great time searching for these once the latest update is released.

What is an Amethyst Geode in Minecraft?

Image via Windows Central

Amethyst Geodes are newly generated structures that can be found scattered underground and sometimes at the surface, as long as it's below Y-level 75. They are the only place to access the new tuff and Calcite type of stones as well as the Amethyst and Amethyst Crystals.

They form with an outer layer of tuff stone, an intermediate layer of Calcite, and then there is a hollow sphere of Amethyst inside. Dotted around in between the Amethyst blocks will be budding Amethyst blocks, which are the only blocks that spawn and grow Amethyst.

These geodes will almost always spawn with a crack in them to expose the Amethyst inside. Their spawn generation also overrides almost all other structures and biomes, meaning that players can run into them intercepting a cave, a mineshaft, a ravine, or other underground biomes and structures.

They will most probably intercept the generation of the upcoming underground cave biomes as well, so look out for them while adventuring the new cave generations.

What is Amethyst, and what is it used for?

Image via CaptainSparkles, YouTube

Amethyst crystals grow on a block called budding Amethyst, which cannot be harvested. It cannot even be harvested with a silk touch pickaxe.

This makes geodes far rarer in Minecraft, as players cannot just conveniently transport them back to their bases or houses. Instead, if players wish for more Amethyst, they must travel all the way there.

In Minecraft 1.17, Crystals grow at a very slow pace—unlike sugar cane and bamboo—and take time to reach their fullest form. Like wheat, if they are harvested before they are fully formed, they will not drop anything. To drop, Crystals must be harvested with an iron pickaxe or higher.

Fortune enchantments do work when collecting Amethyst, and fully matured Amethyst drops in increments of four. Fortune 3 has the opportunity to drop anywhere up to 16 crystals as well.

Amethyst doesn't have many uses at the moment besides making some of the new tools that are being added with Minecraft update 1.17 Caves and Cliffs.

So far, they only act as parts of the crafting recipes for the spyglass, a new zooming tool that comes in 1.17 and tinted glass.