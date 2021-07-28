Top 5 best things about ocean biomes in Minecraft

In Minecraft, oceans can be large and vast bodies of water with many elements to them.

Just like any other Minecraft biome, there are some aspects of oceans that are unique and isolated to the specific biome. Ocean biomes can offer many benefits to Minecraft players, but some are arguably better than others.

While every Minecraft player values in-game elements differently based on their own individual preferences, here are some of the best things about Minecraft ocean biomes in general.

*Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the author.*

Cool aspects of Minecraft ocean biomes

#5 - Coral reef

Image via Planet Minecraft

Coral reefs are one of the many in-game Minecraft elements inspired by real life. These areas are of course only found underwater in ocean biomes and are some of the prettiest places in the entire game.

Players often opt to build significant places on their Minecraft servers near coral reefs for the breathtaking views. Plus, coral reefs are one of the only places where tropical fish can be found swimming around in their natural habitat.

#4 - Drowned with tridents

Image via Sportskeeda

Drowned zombies are one of the Minecraft elements unique to ocean biomes. For the most part, drowned zombie mobs are annoying to deal with. However, sometimes drowned will have tridents.

Although it is not guaranteed every time, drowned with tridents will sometimes drop their tridents when killed. Players can then use that weapon for a number of different reasons. Killing these mobs is the only method of obtaining tridents in survival mode, and tridents are one of the most powerful weapons in Minecraft.

#3 - Ocean monument

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Ocean monuments are incredibly big and beautiful Minecraft structures. They are not entirely rare, however, they are not incredibly common either, so it can be fun to find one while exploring a Minecraft world.

Ocean monuments are the only place where players can obtain an abundance of the pretty prismarine blocks that the structure is made out of. They are one of, if not the largest, structures in Minecraft, making them overall quite impressive and interesting.

#2 - Dolphins

Image via Minecraft

Another mob unique to ocean biomes are the adorable and loveable dolphins. These critters are neutral mobs and can be of great benefit to Minecraft players.

While swimming in ocean biomes, gamers can latch onto dolphins to help them swim faster. Dolphins can also jump, making for some beautiful sights while in the ocean.

Additionally, when fed raw fish, dolphins will locate the nearest loot chest in an ocean biome. So, dolphin companions can be immensely helpful in terms of finding buried treasure.

#1 - Shipwreck

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Arguably the best part of ocean biomes in Minecraft are shipwrecks. Shipwrecks are awesome structures that contain some of the most beneficial loot in the game.

Players have chances of finding lots of food in shipwrecks such as carrots, potatoes, and wheat, which can be crafted into bread. Shipwrecks also often have more valuable items such as iron, gold, and diamonds. What’s more, shipwrecks are where players can find buried treasure maps that take them to yet another hidden loot chest within the vicinity of the same ocean.

