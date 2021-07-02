Coral Reef in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Coral reefs are one of the most beautiful "structures" in Minecraft. They are brightly colored and contain unique blocks.

Besides their great real-estate value, coral reefs also provide blocks that can be used in builds. Most of these blocks cannot be crafted into anything but are aesthetically pleasing.

How to find a coral reef in Minecraft

Coral reefs can only be found in warm ocean biomes in Minecraft. However, players will not find them in the deep warm ocean biomes.

Coral reefs can generate at the bottom of underwater ravines, but not on the floor of a deep warm ocean biome.

Coral reefs are easy to spot due to their bright colors.

What can be found in coral reefs?

As stated above, coral reefs are home to some unique blocks that cannot be found anywhere else in Minecraft.

These reefs contain coral blocks, coral fans, and coral, which are all brightly colored. They also have sea pickles, which can be seen as the light in the image above.

Sea pickles can be placed on land as a source of light. They can also be smelted in a furnace to create lime green dye.

The video above (by OMGcraft) showcases nine tricks and tips about coral reef biomes in Minecraft. This video is especially useful for players who are looking to build an underwater base in a coral reef.

