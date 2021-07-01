Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 3 patch notes: Everything players need to know

Mojang recently released its third pre-release for the Minecraft 1.17.1 update. This patch is expected to fix many of the issues found in the original Caves & Cliffs update.
The third pre-release contains a few bug fixes and a datapack that allows players to test out the new edition early.
Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 3 patch notes
The Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 3 only consists of minor bug fixes. The fixes are listed below:
- Captured axolotl constantly tries to leave water
- Light tickets are released too early
- Chunks not loading on a server / Cannot invoke “cmq.a (int, int, int)” because “☃” is null
- Axolotls despawning though named and on leashes
- Piglins and piglin brutes no longer call other piglins after attacking one of them behind walls
- Placing a small dripleaf results in the top half of water getting deleted
- Unable to create a jar-filesystem” warning logged upon starting the game
Listed above are all of the changes found in the third pre-release of the Minecraft 1.17.1 update.
Since the second pre-release was revealed not too long ago, its patch notes will also be listed below.
Pre-release 2 Patch Notes
The patch notes for the second pre-release of the Minecraft 1.17.1 update are as follows:
- Deaths of named mobs are now logged
- Calcite is too quiet compared to other blocks
- Creative mode obtained Bucket of Axolotl/Tropical Fish only spawns one kind axolotl/tropical fish
- Emerald ore generates too often
- Attempting to walk through flowing water constantly switches the player from swimming into normal mode
- Diamond ore distribution changed between 1.16.5 and 1.17
- You can steal the item a villager is holding for trade by killing it
- Wandering Trader obtained tropical fish are only white kob
- /clear command doesn’t clear certain stacks after dropping items from them
The purpose of these pre-releases is to ensure that the upcoming update is up to par with Mojang's standards.
The video above showcases some of the more important changes found in the second pre-release.
