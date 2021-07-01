Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 3 patch notes: Everything players need to know

Mojang recently released its third pre-release for the Minecraft 1.17.1 update. This patch is expected to fix many of the issues found in the original Caves & Cliffs update.

The third pre-release contains a few bug fixes and a datapack that allows players to test out the new edition early.

Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 3 patch notes

All axolotl color variations and their babies in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

The Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 3 only consists of minor bug fixes. The fixes are listed below:

Captured axolotl constantly tries to leave water

Light tickets are released too early

Chunks not loading on a server / Cannot invoke “cmq.a (int, int, int)” because “☃” is null

Axolotls despawning though named and on leashes

Piglins and piglin brutes no longer call other piglins after attacking one of them behind walls

Placing a small dripleaf results in the top half of water getting deleted

Unable to create a jar-filesystem” warning logged upon starting the game

Listed above are all of the changes found in the third pre-release of the Minecraft 1.17.1 update.

Since the second pre-release was revealed not too long ago, its patch notes will also be listed below.

Pre-release 2 Patch Notes

The official artwork for the original caves & cliffs update (Image via Mojang)

The patch notes for the second pre-release of the Minecraft 1.17.1 update are as follows:

Deaths of named mobs are now logged

Calcite is too quiet compared to other blocks

Creative mode obtained Bucket of Axolotl/Tropical Fish only spawns one kind axolotl/tropical fish

Emerald ore generates too often

Attempting to walk through flowing water constantly switches the player from swimming into normal mode

Diamond ore distribution changed between 1.16.5 and 1.17

You can steal the item a villager is holding for trade by killing it

Wandering Trader obtained tropical fish are only white kob

/clear command doesn’t clear certain stacks after dropping items from them

The purpose of these pre-releases is to ensure that the upcoming update is up to par with Mojang's standards.

The video above showcases some of the more important changes found in the second pre-release.

