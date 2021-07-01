Create
Notifications
×

Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 3 patch notes: Everything players need to know

Mojang
Mojang's official image for the new Minecraft pre-release (Image via Mojang)
Joe Greene
ANALYST
comments icon
News
Modified 2021-07-01T08:55:39+05:30

Mojang recently released its third pre-release for the Minecraft 1.17.1 update. This patch is expected to fix many of the issues found in the original Caves & Cliffs update.

The third pre-release contains a few bug fixes and a datapack that allows players to test out the new edition early.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a mod that randomly changes the size of a mob when hit

Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 3 patch notes

All axolotl color variations and their babies in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
All axolotl color variations and their babies in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

The Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 3 only consists of minor bug fixes. The fixes are listed below:

  • Captured axolotl constantly tries to leave water
  • Light tickets are released too early
  • Chunks not loading on a server / Cannot invoke “cmq.a (int, int, int)” because “☃” is null
  • Axolotls despawning though named and on leashes
  • Piglins and piglin brutes no longer call other piglins after attacking one of them behind walls
  • Placing a small dripleaf results in the top half of water getting deleted
  • Unable to create a jar-filesystem” warning logged upon starting the game

Listed above are all of the changes found in the third pre-release of the Minecraft 1.17.1 update.

Since the second pre-release was revealed not too long ago, its patch notes will also be listed below.

Also read: Everything players need to know about the Minecraft Plus! announcement

Pre-release 2 Patch Notes

The official artwork for the original caves & cliffs update (Image via Mojang)
The official artwork for the original caves & cliffs update (Image via Mojang)

The patch notes for the second pre-release of the Minecraft 1.17.1 update are as follows:

  • Deaths of named mobs are now logged
  • Calcite is too quiet compared to other blocks
  • Creative mode obtained Bucket of Axolotl/Tropical Fish only spawns one kind axolotl/tropical fish
  • Emerald ore generates too often
  • Attempting to walk through flowing water constantly switches the player from swimming into normal mode
  • Diamond ore distribution changed between 1.16.5 and 1.17
  • You can steal the item a villager is holding for trade by killing it
  • Wandering Trader obtained tropical fish are only white kob
  • /clear command doesn’t clear certain stacks after dropping items from them

The purpose of these pre-releases is to ensure that the upcoming update is up to par with Mojang's standards.

The video above showcases some of the more important changes found in the second pre-release.

Also read: Top 3 TNT cannon designs in Minecraft

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out! :)

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी