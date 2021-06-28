Minecraft Redditor creates a mod that randomly changes the size of a mob when hit

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/VykroOfficial has recently created an amazing mod that randomly changes the size of a mob when hit. This change can sometimes be insanely significant, such as the instance seen in the image above, where an iron golem is literally the size of a mountain.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) hits multiple mobs, and each time they randomly change in size. The funniest instance has to be where a normal-sized OP is riding a super tiny horse, which somehow is still able to carry the weight of the player.

Mod created by Minecraft Redditor randomly changes the size of any mob when hit

The post

The OP riding a very tiny horse (Image via u/VykroOfficial on Reddit)

The post begins with the OP immediately showcasing how their mod works by hitting some mobs. The first mob hit is an iron golem, which quickly transforms into a mountain of a mob. Imagine defending against a pillager raid with this iron golem.

The next mob hit is a bee, which turns into a realistically sized bee. It is quite cool to view what a very tiny bee would look like. However, it would certainly be difficult to interact with and even harder to kill when angry.

The OP then reveals what a player would look like when riding a tiny horse. Of course, it looks absolutely ridiculous (seen above). While the size may not affect the health of the mob, most players would probably not want to be seen riding around on a measly and slow horse.

This mod is very unique, as nothing like it has ever been seen on the Minecraft Reddit.

The OP states that if their YouTube video reaches 200 likes, they will place the download link for the mod in the video's description.

Reactions

Due to the shocking and humorous nature of this post, it garnered a massive 15 thousand upvotes in only a day. Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this post.

It was quite a large creeper (Image via Reddit)

A few Redditors noticed the massive creeper seen in the last shot of the post. This creeper was an absolute unit, and the OP later confirmed in the comments that the size of the blast is affected by the size of the creeper, which is quite scary.

Nightmare fuel (Image via Reddit)

Due to their size and speed, baby zombies are some of the most frustrating mobs to kill in Minecraft. One Redditor questions the dangers of a diminished baby zombie. However, they are most likely relieved when they realize the baby zombie would be slowed due to its smaller size, much like the tiny horse.

Asking the real questions here (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor asks the most important question, "Does this mod affect players?" It does not, and the OP has already released a mod for that. The Redditor gets a lucky download link for the mod. However, readers are encouraged to like their YouTube video to get the mod link.

He thought of it all... (Image via Reddit)

The OP flexes their mod by clarifying that the creeper explosion size depends on the size of the creeper, which is a great feature. It's also a terrifying feature, as a large creeper has the capability to destroy a whole base in one go.

As most players do (Image via Reddit)

Many Minecraft Redditors are in a craze for the download link to this mod. Again, players who want this mod should like this YouTube video. Once the video hits 200 likes, the download link for the mod will be available in the description.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

