Minecraft Redditor showcases impressive hole filler mod

A Minecraft Redditor, u/DannyBoyThomas, has recently created a mod that completely fills any hole and fills them with water or lava. This mod will be perfect for players interested in terraforming a large swathe of land.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) fills in all kinds of holes with his newly created mod. It is awe-inspiring, as it fills even the largest of holes in seconds.

Players who have an annoying ravine or canyon nearby could really use this mod.

Minecraft Redditor's amazing hole filler mod

The post

The Reddior about to commit genocide on these mobs (Image via u/DannyBoyThomas on Reddit)

The post begins with the OP throwing his hole filler projectile at multiple holes, which results in them filling up within seconds. This mod fills holes that contain water, lava, and even mobs. So a player who wants to kill a few mobs in a hole can use this mod to wipe them out instantly.

This is quite a unique mod, as nothing like it has ever been seen on Minecraft Reddit before. Again, those interested in terraforming will love this mod as it is one of the most time-consuming activities in Minecraft.

A multi-hour terraforming job will only take a few seconds with this fantastic hole filler mod.

Reactions

Due to the unique qualities of this mod, it received an astounding 56.5K upvotes in only one day. Many of these Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this post.

An amazing idea (Image via Reddit)

After reading this comment, many players are probably wondering how they did not imagine what would happen if this mod was used on an ocean.

There are only two options: it would either crash the game by trying to fill an entire ocean, or nothing would happen. Naturally, most players would prefer the former, with a chance for it to actually fill the whole ocean.

Revenge (Image via Reddit)

There are two different types of Minecraft players: those who want to use this mod to fill an ocean and those who want to screw over their friends. Both of these Redditors received the top comments of this post.

So much potention (Image via Reddit)

Again, the terraforming capabilities of this mod are incredible. Fans can only imagine how this mod would react to the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs caves and mountains.

Good guy OP (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, the OP provides links for this mod and the music used in the post. This mod is only available for Minecraft 1.16. However, it will likely be updated soon. Here is the link for the mod.

Someone has tested this (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor wondered what would happen if this mod was used at the peak of a mountain.

Fortunately, the OP has coded this mod well, as it only places a single block so that the world doesn't become corrupt or crash.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

