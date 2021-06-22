How to create a villager trading hall in Minecraft

Villager trading halls are a great way to designate specific locations for specific trades in Minecraft. This is helpful for players who do not want to tediously search for the correct villager when looking for a trade. Those who want to get the best trades possible are highly recommended to create a villager trading hall.

Before gamers create a villager trading hall, they must know how to make their own village by breeding villagers. This is because it would be highly inefficient to kidnap dozens of villagers to bring them to the trading hall.

Creating a villager trading hall in Minecraft

Breeding villagers

Two villagers breeding (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Before a villager trading hall is created, players must know how to breed villagers.

They can begin with two villagers, who can either be kidnapped from a village or be cured zombie villagers. For them to breed, they will have to each have their own bed, plus a spare bed for the baby villager. As long as the offspring can claim an unobstructed bed, the villagers will be able to breed.

Once they are fully grown, players can provide the villager with a job block to check for specific trades. They can then continually breed the villagers until they receive the desired trades.

Building the hall

Another effectively labelled villager trading hall (Image via Pinterest)

Once Minecraft players have the villager situation under control, they can begin building the hall. Of course, it can be created before the villagers are acquired, but some players may find it easier to complete the more difficult tasks first.

Villager trading halls can be built in many different ways. However, they require that players have consistent access to every villager in the hall. They also need villagers to access their job blocks, which will reset their trades when they become locked.

This will require the villagers to be blocked into a small area, so they do not walk away from the trading window. Some gamers use minecarts to do this, while others just block the villager into a small space with their job blocks.

The video above showcases ten different villager trading hall designs, which may help users better understand how to create one.

