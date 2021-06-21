How to improve frame rate in Minecraft Java Edition

Minecraft can be hard to run on low-end PCs without FPS issues.

"FPS" stands for frames per second and can be defined as the number of images (or frames) that appear on the screen in one second. The higher the FPS, the smoother Minecraft will run.

Due to hardware conflicts, lower-end PCs tend to have trouble keeping the FPS in the necessary ranges. Fortunately, players can use multiple techniques to mitigate this issue.

How to fix low FPS in Minecraft Java Edition

In-game Settings

The Minecraft video settings screen (Image via Minecraft)

If not already done, Minecraft players can adjust multiple video settings to get the most FPS possible. The adjustments are given below:

Turn down Render Distance

Set Maximum FPS to "Unlimited"

Reduce Graphics to Fast

Turn off Smooth Lighting

Turn off Clouds

Turn of V-Sync

Set Particles to "Minimal"

Disable Mipmap levels

Disable Biome Blend

These are some of the best settings to enable if one is experiencing low FPS in Minecraft. If this technique does not increase the FPS to the desired rate, players have a few more options to try out.

Outside of Minecraft settings

Some cute artwork of some Minecraft Pandas (Image via Mojang)

Players can adjust some settings outside of the Minecraft client to hopefully squeeze some more FPS out of their game. Some of these techniques are listed below:

Close any other windows in the background, such as Firefox, Chrome, Steam, Origin.

Ensure the computer has sufficient RAM and hard drive space.

Update graphics card drivers.

Java Edition players can switch to Minecraft for Windows 10 since Bedrock usually provides better performance.

Put Minecraft into Fullscreen mode.

Besides the techniques listed above, players can also take advantage of Optifine. Optifine is a downloadable mod that provides custom algorithms that are more efficient than the code already present in Minecraft.

Optifine is almost guaranteed to boost FPS. However, players will have to wait until it updates to the latest version, which usually doesn't take too long.

The video above explains how to install Optifine on Minecraft 1.16.5 (since it has not been released yet for 1.17 Caves & Cliffs).

