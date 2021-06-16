Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update Part Two Cave Generation: Everything players need to know

One of the most exciting features of the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update is the revamped cave generation.

This generation comes in the form of two additions: new biomes and new random cave generation.

Players can read this article to find out how to access the new biomes.

New biomes in Minecraft 1.18 Cave & Cliffs Part Two

Players can see a big difference between dripstone caves (shown) and lush caves (Image via minecraft.fandom)

The first cave biome in the Minecraft 1.18 Cave & Cliffs Part Two update is the Dripstone Cave biome (seen in the image above). It has a haunting and unwelcoming appearance.

The biome features two unique blocks: pointed dripstone and dripstone blocks.

Pointed dripstone can be found on the ceiling and the floor of the biome. Meanwhile, dripstone blocks are randomly scattered throughout the biome.

The second cave biome in the upcoming update is the lush caves, which are more pleasant to look at. They are larger than dripstone caves.

Lush caves feature many unique blocks. These blocks are listed below:

Glow berries

Azalea bush

Dripleaf

Moss carpet

Cave vines with glow berries

Cave vines with glow berries hang from the ceiling of the lush caves. Azalea bushes and moss are also commonly scattered throughout the floor of these caves.

Also read: Whatever Floats your Goat Achievement in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs: Everything players need to know

Random cave generation in Minecraft 1.18 Cave & Cliffs Part Two

An example of noodle caves (Image via pcgamesn)

The natural cave generation in Minecraft will get a complete overhaul in the upcoming update, with tons of new cave variants. These variants are listed below:

Cheese caves: Large caves with pillars connected from the floor to the ceiling. Large enough to fly an eltra in.

Spaghetti caves: Long, thin caves with small aquifiers (bodies of water).

Noodle caves: Thin and claustrophobic caves, thinner than spaghetti caves.

Crack carver: Fissure in the ground. Similar to ravines but thinner and deeper.

The cave layer now stretches further into the ground to layer y = -59.

Deepslate blocks will also completely replace stone from layer y = -8 to bedrock.

Minecraft players who want to learn more about the upcoming cave generation should watch the video above by CaptainSparklez.

For amazing Minecraft videos, do subscribe to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube channel

Also read: Top 5 things players need to know about hostile mobs in Minecraft

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh