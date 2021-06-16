5 best mobs in Minecraft after 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Most players will agree that Minecraft is home to dozens of amazing and interesting mobs. While "best" is a subjective term, certain mobs are more commonly tamed, bred, and farmed than others. Some will be highlighted in the list below.

Many new players may wonder which mobs are the most useful to keep around. This list includes mobs that provide great uses to them, as well as those that are just nice to keep around for company.

Also read: Whatever Floats your Goat Achievement in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs: Everything players need to know

Five best mobs after Minecraft 1.17 update

5) Cats

A cool looking cat just chilling (Image via sketchfab)

Cats are a fantastic mob to keep around for various reasons. Their ability to deter dangerous mobs such as Creepers and Phantoms will save the player tons of stress when around their base.

At their best, multiple cats can be placed around the perimeter of a base to keep those pesky Creepers from destroying the base.

Cats are also a great mob to keep around for company, as they will sleep with the player in their bed and are just quite cute in general.

4) Pigs

An extremely spiffy looking pig (Image via sketchfab)

While they are also quite cute, pigs are also a fantastic mob to farm. This is because they allow players to consume cooked pork chops, statistically some of the best foods to consume in Minecraft.

Players with even a small pig farm will likely never have to worry about food again.

Also read: Redditor adds Herobrine into Minecraft with data pack

3) Wolf

A 3D rendition of a wild wolf (Image via sketchfab)

The wolf is one of the most iconic and coveted mobs in Minecraft. It's no wonder why they are considered "Steve's best friend."

As well as being a great company in the base, wolves also act as protectors and partners when exploring new and dangerous territories. Wolves will help players in battle and can even save their lives when in a dire situation.

2) Mule

A cool mule (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Many players are not privy to the existence of the mule, one of the most useful mobs in Minecraft.

The mule acts as both a horse and donkey, making sense as it is the offspring of those two mobs. It can be equipped with a chest and navigate through large expanses of land quickly.

1) Axolotl

A cute render of an Axolotl (Image via cgtrader)

Obviously, the axolotl has to be on this list. The axolotl is undoubtedly the cutest mob in Minecraft, and it is also quite helpful.

Besides being great friends, axolotls are also great partners when raiding an ocean monument as they specialize in defeating guardians.

Every player should keep at least one axolotl around solely due to their cuteness.

For those still unconvinced, the video above showcases a great axolotl aquarium.

For Amazing Minecraft Videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel.

Also read: How to create various furniture in vanilla Minecraft

Edited by Ravi Iyer