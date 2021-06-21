5 best transportation methods in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft provides countless methods of transportation, some of which are extremely useful to surmount the harsh terrain of the Overworld. Obviously, some transportation methods are better than others, and these methods will be highlighted in this article.

Players who want to save time ad resources must be aware of the most efficient transportation methods in Minecraft. Most are pretty easy to achieve and will save them countless hours of walking across the same terrain over and over again.

Five best ways to move aroundin Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

5) Minecart

An absolutely stunning underwater railway (Image via u/vesko_ on Reddit)

While it's not the best, a well-placed minecart railway can save players loads of time in the long run.

When combined with powered rails, a minecart railway provides decently fast transportation from points A to B. Those thinking about building a minecart railway must ensure that no mobs can walk on the track, which would send the player backward.

4) Horse/Mule

Every single coloration of the Minecraft horse (Image via u/XylemSmeltz9 on Reddit)

Horses or mules are arguably better than minecart railways as they require little to no resources and do not only work on a set path.

Horses can travel quite fast over land, but they become less efficient when trees and forests are introduced. Mules are slightly slower than horses, though they can store some of the player's items since chests can be attached to their saddle.

3) Ender Pearl

3D rendered Ender Pearls (Image via u/DarkFalconXX on Reddit)

While many players do not have an abundance of them, Ender Pearls are an extremely efficient way to travel over large amounts of land very quickly.

For those unaware, gamers can optimize their Ender Pearl throws by sprinting and throwing one at an angle of 35 degrees above horizontal. Ideally, this will allow them to reach the Ender Pearls' horizontal block limit, which is 54 blocks.

2) Elytra

Some cool elytra textures (Image via u/jeb_ on Reddit)

Elytras are one of the best methods of transportation in Minecraft. If properly used, they allow players to fly over thousands of blocks in short periods.

When paired with fireworks, users can almost fly with the elytra indefinitely due to their boosting effect. Unfortunately, the Elytra is quite challenging to acquire because players have to beat the Ender Dragon and find an end ship.

The elytra is impressive nonetheless.

1) Blue ice highway

An example of an efficient blue ice highway in Minecraft (Image via u/lolxdweeklydigest on Reddit)

While the elytra is the best method of transportation in the sky, blue ice highways are by far the most efficient mode of transportation on land.

When a player rides a boat on top of blue ice, it begins moving at an insane rate, with a max of 70 blocks per second. This makes blue ice highways much more efficient than railways, which can only move at a maximum of eight blocks per second.

The video above explains how to combine blue ice and boats to create a blue ice highway.

