How to create an automatic smelter in Minecraft

An automatic smelter is a must-have for Minecraft players who cannot resist mining ores.

Players who use an automatic smelter will save countless hours, as they won't have to keep replacing the smelted and non-smelted resources in the furnace.

Luckily, automatic smelters are extremely cheap and easy to make.

How to build an automatic smelter in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs

The Build

An image of the exact smelter being created in this article (Image via planet Minecraft)

The image above showcases the exact automatic smelter that will be created in this ar. The smelter can be upgraded to add multiple furnaces and double chests. Players can also substitute the furnace for blast furnaces or smokers.

To start, players will need (at least) the following blocks:

Three chests

Three hoppers

One furnace

The automatic furnace can be created by following these instructions:

Place a chest on the ground (This will be where the smelted items are gathered).

Attach a hopper to the chest.

Place a furnace on top of that hopper.

Place a hopper on top of the furnace.

Place a hopper on either side of the furnace (front, back, left, right).

Place a chest on top of both of the hoppers.

If the player follows these instructions and creates the smelter seen in the image above, they will have an automatic smelter.

The top chest will contain everything that the player wants to smelt. These items will be sucked by the hopper into the input section of the furnace. The chest on the side of the hopper will contain fuel, which will be sucked into the fuel section of the furnace.

Once raw resources and fuel are placed into their respective chests, the smelting will begin.

Once an item is smelted, it will be sucked from the output section of the furnace and sent into the chest that was placed on the ground. Players can then retrieve these smelted items and use them whenever they want.

Players are recommended to take this smelter to the next level by adding multiple furnaces and double chests.

The video above shows a more efficient (albeit harder to create) automatic smelter in Minecraft.

