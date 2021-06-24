Minecraft Redditor showcases a sword that summons meteorites

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Eve4016 recently created an absolutely devastating meteorite sword. The sword seems to be amazing for killing mobs, though players should be careful before using it next to their base.

Seen in the post above, the original poster throws an End Crystal at a dropped stone sword to create the mystical meteorite sword. This sword was created using a data pack, which can be found right here.

Minecraft Redditor creates a mystical sword to summon meteorites

The Post

A massive explostion, killing dozens of mobs all at once (Image via u/Eve4016 on Reddit)

The post begins with the OP throwing a stone sword to the ground and quickly throwing an end crystal on top of it. Due to the code in the data pack linked above, this combination of items creates a firey crater in the ground with a sword in the center.

This sword is called the meteorite sword, and OP picks it up and begins testing it out. OP spawns a husk and hits it with the sword. Once hit, the husk flies quite far away, and is struck by a meteor soon after. OP then spawns multiple husks and hits all of them, and they are quickly killed by falling meteors.

OP then showcases the sword's special ability which allows the sword to lock on to dozens of mobs and kill them all with a meteor without being hit by the OP.

This sword is absolutely amazing, and it is obvious that the OP put in a lot of time to code this datapack. Again, the datapack (Minecraft 1.17) can be found at this link.

Reactions

Due to the awesomeness of the meteorite sword, this post saw many Minecraft Redditors asking for the download link. The post gained an impressive 10.4 thousand upvotes in only one day. Seen below are some of the reactions found in the post.

All great ideas (Image via Reddit)

Some inspired Minecraft Redditors instantly imagined some other weapons that would be amazing with this meteor effect. One user suggests a bow with meteor summoning capabilities would be cool, and most players would agree with this.

Another player suggested a laser gun, which may be slightly more difficult to code.

This guy... (Image via Reddit)

Due to the fun (and explosive) nature of the meteorite sword, one Minecraft Redditor jokes that it looks like a blast to use. This is a joke because the sword causes many blasts when used, and the phrase "a blast" is used when an activity is very fun.

A great point (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor realized this sword will be able to efficiently mine Netherite due to its explosive effect. While this is a good idea on paper, the player does not realize the Nether has a ceiling, which may prevent the meteorite from working as they imagined.

Yes it is (Image via Reddit)

Many Minecraft Redditors realize the destructive capabilities of the meteorite sword. If used irresponsibly, this sword could completely destroy a base and all mobs in a nearby radius. Players using the datapack in a multiplayer world need to ensure they stay on good terms with their friends.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

