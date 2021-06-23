How to farm Totems of Undying in Minecraft

The Totem of Undying is one of the most useful items in Minecraft as it saves its holder from death. Due to its strength, Mojang has decided to make the item extremely rare.

Although they are difficult to obtain, players can take advantage of the village raid mechanic to farm Totems of Undying. Players have discovered multiple techniques to make these raids easier to overcome.

Also read: How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.23 beta version on Windows & Android devices

How to easily collect Totems of Undying in Minecraft

Preparing for a raid

A raid squad preparing to destroy a village (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can use these techniques to sufficiently prepare for a raid:

Completely wall off the village to prevent villager deaths. The player can shoot at the Pillagers from the top of the wall.

If the wall is not an option, spawn a bunch of Iron Golems to help defend.

Ring the bell to call all villagers to their houses.

Block the villagers in their houses after ringing the bell.

Set spawn point inside of village in case of death.

Set aside extra gear in case items are in a dangerous location.

If the player uses one or more of the techniques above, they will have a much easier time collecting Totems of Undying.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor displays how powder snow is stronger than bedrock

Farming Totems of Undying

An Evoker, which is the only mob able to drop totems of undying (Image via Minecraft)

Before starting a raid, players must know which pillager drops the Totem of Undying. The only mob that can drop the Totem of Undying is the Evoker.

The Evoker is the most dangerous mob that spawns during a raid. It must be quickly killed before it spawns Vexes (little minions that phase through walls).

The Evoker has a 100% chance of dropping a Totem of Undying upon death. Up to five Evokers will spawn during a Hard Mode raid. This means that a player can collect up to five Totems of Undying in one raid.

To kill the Evokers and collect the Totems of Undying, players are advised to shoot them from an elevated platform, preferably from a distance.

Players must also be careful when collecting the totems, as they may not always be in a safe location.

The video above showcases how to create a Minecraft raid farm that will allow the player to farm Totems of Undying without having to go through all the work.

Also read: How to create a villager trading hall in Minecraft

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YT channel! Hurray :) Your feedback is welcome!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh