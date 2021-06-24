Concrete powder in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Concrete powder is a unique block in Minecraft. It comes in many colors and can be used in an infinite amount of builds.

In the image above, a player used world editing to change the sand in a desert biome to different colored concrete powder, creating an amazing effect.

Players who are interested in using either concrete powder or hardened concrete in their builds should be aware of everything the blocks have to offer.

Also read: How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.23 beta version on Windows & Android devices

Obtaining concrete powder in Minecraft

An amazing build that takes advantage of concrete powder's reaction to gravity (Image via minecraftforum)

Concrete powder cannot be found naturally in the Overworld or the Nether. It must be crafted.

Concrete powder can be crafted in Minecraft using the following materials:

Four Sand

Four Gravel

One Dye (any color)

The recipe for concrete powder is shapeless, which means the ingredients can be placed in any slot on the crafting table. The color of the concrete powder is determined by the dye that the player selects.

The player will receive eight concrete powder blocks from the resources listed above. Of course, this can be increased if the player adds more sand, gravel, and dye.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor displays how powder snow is stronger than bedrock

Uses of concrete powder in Minecraft

A player uses concrete powder to create "spice barrels" (Image via u/OhNoCrumbs on Reddit)

Besides building purposes, concrete powder only has one other use - to create hardened concrete.

This can be done by placing concrete powder in water (a water source, flowing water, or a waterlogged block). Unfortunately, rain or splash water bottles do not have an effect on concrete powder.

Concrete powder is also affected by gravity (much like sand or gravel) and can, therefore, be used in a ton of different redstone contraptions.

Players who want to create tons of concrete quickly should watch the video above, as it showcases the "easiest concrete maker in Minecraft."

Also read: Minecraft Redditor showcases their super secret axolotl room

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YT channel! Hurray :) Your feedback is welcome!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh