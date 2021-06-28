Top 3 TNT cannon designs in Minecraft

TNT cannons are a useful Minecraft build for many reasons. Several players will use them for PVP reasons. However, they are also just a very fun build in general. Players can also place multiple TNT cannons on two pirate ships to create an ocean battleground.

Minecraft players have discovered many designs for TNT cannons. Some are very large, and some are very tiny. The TNT cannons listed below will be a combination of simple and grandiose designs for players who want the best of both worlds.

Which are the best TNT cannon designs in Minecraft?

3) Naval Cannon

A TNT cannon placed on a naval ship (Image via u/_Fittek_ on Reddit)

Nothing's better than a TNT cannon placed on a battleship, especially when the ship looks as menacing as the one seen above.

A Minecraft Redditor has created an amazing battleship that takes advantage of a TNT cannon. It seems like it would be an amazing time to set up some targets and try to snipe them from the ship.

Players debating on creating a TNT cannon should seriously consider putting it on a boat, as it is just really cool in general.

2) Futuristic TNT Cannon

An insane looking TNT cannon (Image via u/1TemporalDilationBoi on Reddit)

Who said players had to create unattractive TNT cannons? Another Minecraft Redditor decided to put some effort into the design of this cannon, creating a fearsome futuristic look.

While the cannon looks amazing, that doesn't mean it isn't absolutely deadly. In fact, this particular cannon can hit a target up to four thousand blocks away. For those unaware, that is quite an amazing feat!

1) Self-loading TNT Cannon

An unattractive yet dangerous TNT cannon (Image via u/OtatoJoe on Reddit)

The next step in creating a TNT cannon is allowing it to fire at its own command. The above TNT cannon can load itself, allowing for a hands-off approach for the player.

A self-loading TNT cannon is an extremely powerful weapon for those who can create it. While it is created using command blocks, the fact that this cannon can load itself is extremely impressive. It is also made out of bedrock, which protects the inner components from being damaged.

This cannon would be extremely awesome if featured in an adventure map as a boss or trap.

The video above teaches players how to create a simple rapid-fire TNT cannon in Minecraft.

