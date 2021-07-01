How to install a resource pack for Minecraft Java and Windows 10 Edition

Players who are looking to partake in a brand new Minecraft experience are highly recommended to try out various resource packs. Resource packs provide some kind of relief from vanilla Minecraft textures, which may get boring to long-time players.

Luckily, Mojang has made installing a resource pack incredibly easy. The following tutorials are only for the Java and Windows 10 editions of Minecraft.

Resource pack installation instructions for Minecraft Java Edition

To install a resource pack in the Java Edition of Minecraft, players must follow the steps given below:

Choose and download a resource pack.

Open the folder that contains the downloaded file.

Open Minecraft.

When in Minecraft, click on Options.

Then click on Resource Packs.

Click "Open resource pack folder."

Copy the downloaded file in the previously opened folder.

Paste the downloaded file in the resource pack folder.

When Minecraft is opened, the resource pack should be listed in the resource packs screen.

Players should note that there is no need to open the downloaded ZIP file.

Resource pack installation instructions for Minecraft Windows 10 Edition

Players must follow the steps given below to correctly install a resource pack in the Minecraft Windows 10 edition:

Choose and download a resource pack.

Move the pack to the following location: C:\Users\YOUR PC USERNAME\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.MinecraftUWP_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState\games\com.mojang\resource_packs (some players may have to create the resource_packs folder inside of the com.mojang folder).

Close and reopen the Minecraft app.

Go to Settings.

Scroll down to the global resources tab.

Click on the downloaded pack.

Click Activate.

The above video demonstrates how to install any resource pack for free on the Minecraft Windows 10 Edition.

