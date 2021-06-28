How to survive in a desert-only world in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Players looking to add a little spice to Minecraft may want to try out a desert-only single biome world. Such a world allows for a completely different experience, which may be interesting to players who have grown bored of the same old vanilla experience.

Surviving in a desert-only Minecraft world is quite challenging. Players who attempt to survive in one may find it reminiscent of skyblock survival, where resources are scarce and mistakes harsher. Only the most skilled of users will be able to tolerate living in a desert-only world.

Surviving desert-only world in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

The beginning

Another great shot of a desert with shaders (Image via Imgur)

Upon spawning, players will immediately realize that they are in for quite a challenge. There are no trees, which means no wood. The only source of timber will be dead brushes, which they can break for sticks.

Players have a few options initially; they can either immediately search for a village or begin building a sand shelter to last the night. Both options are strategically decent, and gamers have to make this decision for themselves.

Until they find a village, the player's only diet will be rabbit and rotten flesh. They can also look for salmon, but they will be pretty rare in the desert. Furthermore, these foods will have to be eaten raw, as players will not have access to a furnace or cobblestone in general.

Finding a village and more

A desert village in Minecraft (Image via mcpedl)

Finding a village is one of the most essential tasks in a desert-only world as it will provide players with many resources that were previously impossible to find.

For instance, they can craft a fishing rod with sticks from dead brushes and strings from spiders in the village crafting table. Village farms will also allow gamers to eat certain foods such as bread, potatoes, and carrots.

They can acquire cobblestone by allowing a creeper to blow up some stone. However, this will have to be done with some effort as players have to lead the creeper to stone. Once they find a village, users can use the cobblestone to craft stone tools. From there, they will finally be able to begin mining.

Once the ability to mine is granted, players can finally acquire iron and even diamond tools. They will then be able to use coal as fuel, which is usually taken for granted.

The impressive video above proves that it is possible to beat Minecraft in a desert-only world.

