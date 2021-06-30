Adventure mode in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The Adventure mode is one of the most unique and interesting modes in Minecraft. It allows for creating adventure maps that require puzzle solving and creativity to complete, as block breaking is not allowed.

Adventure maps are a lost art in Minecraft, but that does not mean they aren't cool. The Zelda map above is only a single example of the endless possibilities of adventure maps.

While they do require more work than a parkour map or a small mod, adventure maps allow the creators to create their own world to immerse in.

All details about adventure mode in Minecraft

Adventure mode mechanics

Adventure mode limits a lot of the gameplay features found in Minecraft to allow for the creation of adventure maps.

In this mode, players cannot destroy blocks with tools or place any blocks. This is because these abilities would ruin the adventure maps due to the possibility of digging or building through the challenges. These challenges and puzzles are supposed to be solved with intellect, not brute force.

Some blocks can be granted the CanDestroy NBT tag, which allows players to break them.

However, they can interact with mobs, trade with villagers, and turn various Redstone switches on and off. Players can also craft any item available to be crafted in survival mode, granted they are provided with the materials from the map.

In adventure mode, players can take damage from the environment, just like survival mode. They also have to manage their hunger, which means that the map will most likely have to provide the player with food.

When combined with command blocks, adventure mode allows for the creation of some fantastic adventure maps with tremendous and engaging gameplay.

The video above showcases the five best Minecraft adventure maps ever made.

