Drowned farming in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

In Minecraft, drowned farming is a way for players to obtain large amounts of experience orbs and loot by killing multiple drowned mobs. This is how they get multiple tridents in the game.

Players do drowned farming in Minecraft to get tons of different resources. They can get gold, armor, and weapons, including one of the best ones in the game (the trident).

Gamers will need a few different resources to reach the drowned mobs. The drowned are located at the bottom of oceans and lakes. In the right-side corner of the screen, players will see bubbles appear when submerged underwater.

These bubbles indicate how much oxygen they have left before potentially dying from drowning. Users should take a helmet enchanted with respiration or a potion of water breathing with them when hunting down drowned mobs.

To start a drowned farm, gamers will need to first follow a few steps. In this article, they will learn how to drowned farm in Minecraft.

Note: This farming method works only in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Creating a drowned farm in Minecraft

How to do it

Players can make a drowned farm by attracting the drowned to a location and funneling them into one area to be killed. The best way to do this is to find a dungeon room with a zombie spawner.

Converting mobs to drowned (Image via Reddit)

After finding the room, players should dig into the bottom floor of the room. They can then fill a portion of it with water to create a stream for the zombies to get swept under and become drowned.

Games should barricade the room off so the mobs cannot get out, but also where the former can stand without getting damaged. They must only leave space for a small entrance.

Placing glass will also help so players can see when the mobs convert to drowned.

What can players get?

Drowned mobs are the only way players will get tridents, which are a rare Minecraft weapon (Image via Reddit)

When taking on drowned mobs, players can earn lots of loot that they may use later in the Minecraft world. They will get tons of experience orbs that will increase their enchantment level, thus allowing them to get better enchantments.

Drowned mobs are also the only way players will get tridents, which are a rare Minecraft weapon. But it is not guaranteed that gamers will get a trident from every drowned mob, though some will drop it.

