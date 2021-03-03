5 best shipwreck island seeds in Minecraft

Shipwrecks are naturally generated structures in Minecraft that can be found on coasts, islands, and on the bottom of the ocean floor.

Minecraft players who sail or explore the ocean and coasts of the game will likely encounter a shipwreck at some point during their travels. These are naturally generated structures that add a sense of life and realism to the Overworld.

They are also a good source for specific pieces of loot. Shipwrecks can offer a treasure map that will lead players to even more valuable items such as gold, emeralds, diamonds, and even a Heart of the Sea.

In order to remove the work of finding a shipwreck organically, this article showcases five beautiful Minecraft seeds that have islands with various forms of shipwrecks on them.

Top five shipwreck island seeds in Minecraft

#5 - Shipwreck on a tiny island

A Minecraft shipwreck on a tiny island with another island in the distance (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed features a fully exposed shipwreck on a rather small and simple island.

Minecraft players who explore this seed will also be able to find another small island, an iceberg, and a collection of tiny ice spikes nearby.

The island with this shipwreck could be a perfect spot to make a remote base or even enjoy a stranded, themed island adventure in Minecraft.

Cords: 193, 76, -309

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 307022758

#4 - Shipwreck near a coral reef

A shipwreck on a small island with a coral reef nearby in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This island in this Minecraft seed has a completely battered and destroyed ship on it. There is not much of a ship left, but players can still hunt the remains and see if any loot has been left behind.

Right next to the island and the ship, players can explore a gorgeous coral reef. That area would likely serve as a good place for players to stock up on coral blocks and sea pickles.

Cords: 186, 69, 53

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -990225283

#3 - Shipwreck near an ocean ruin

A battered and exposed shipwreck near an ocean ruin on the same Minecraft island (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed features both a shipwreck and an ocean ruin next to each other on the same island. Payers who explore this island will have double the fun, as two unique, naturally generated structures are beside each other.

Explorers of this island should be sure to check both structures for any potential valuable items hidden inside. Players should tread with caution, though, as Drowned mobs are known to inhabit areas where ocean ruins are present.

Cords: 198, 64, 15

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1911127900

#2 - Shipwreck near multiple small Islands

A shipwreck surrounded by multiple other small islands in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed features a very picturesque area with multiple small little islands in the area. There is also a completely intact shipwreck exposed to the surface on one of the islands found in this seed.

A proper Minecraft builder could likely transform this scenic area into an epic and magnificent aquatic-themed build. As an example, the main island would be the perfect location for a pirate outpost.

The shipwreck itself may even have a map to buried treasure already inside it, further adding to the idea for a pirate theme.

Cords: 168, 66, 34

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 245158012

#1 - Shipwreck near a large and beautiful Island

An exposed shipwreck in Minecraft with a large island and ice spikes in the distance (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed could serve as the perfect location for a complete island adventure. In this seed, players will be able to find a massive isle filled with trees and life.

Nearby, there is another small island that has an exposed shipwreck right on top of it. Players who go the other direction will also quickly run into snow, icebergs, and ice spikes.

There may also be even more secrets hidden in the ocean for players to discover.

Cords: 4001, 64, 177

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -821822247