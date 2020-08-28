A buried treasure can be an excellent reward for anybody who plays Minecraft. For a game that makes use of several semi-precious and precious stones and metals in its crafting menu, Minecraft does have a way of making you run around a lot to find those materials. But with buried treasures, you can find those rare resources just sitting there waiting for you at one spot.

So if you’re new to Minecraft and are wondering how to get one of those amazing chests, then here is what you can do.

How to find buried treasures in Minecraft

Step 1 - Find a shipwreck

Shipwrecks in Minecraft (Image credits: Mojang)

The first thing you must find in your quest for special rewards is a shipwreck. Shipwrecks and underwater ruins in Minecraft contain valuable resources that are hidden in storage chests onboard.

While these chests can contain a lot of precious loot, they are also your way of finding a map of buried treasure.

Step 2 - Locate a treasure map

Storage chests inside shipwreck (Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ)

There are usually three storage chests onboard a shipwreck, each containing different kinds of loot - ranging from supplies such as food items and armor to precious materials such as gold ingots or diamonds.

Advertisement

One thing that you need to find is a treasure map, which is usually tucked into one of the chests on a shipwreck.

Step 3 - Track the buried treasure on the map

Treasure Map (Image credits: Waifu Simulator27, Youtube)

A buried treasure in Minecraft is usually located close to where you found the map. Hence, if you found it on a shipwreck, it is likely that the treasure will be near a beach biome.

You can trace the map and reach the location of the treasure. Once you reach there, you will have to find the treasure by digging around a bit.

Step 4 - Dig around till you reach the treasure

Finding the chest (Image credits: Jira)

Once you have a rough location of the buried treasure, all you must do is dig around to find the actual chest. Since the buried treasure is usually around a beach, you will mostly have to dig around sandy blocks. Once you find the chest, all the precious loot inside is yours.

Step 5 - Enjoy the riches!

Loot taken from buried treasure (Image credits: Reddit)

A buried treasure will always contain some valuable stuff. While iron ingots or an iron sword or some food can be common items you find, you can also hope to get your hands on gold, diamonds, emeralds, TNT, and even the Heart of the Sea.