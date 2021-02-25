Added in Minecraft Update 1.13, the Drowned added a wave of hostility in the water biomes that hadn't existed previously.

These mobs will own the seas early game, and players must think twice before crossing a large body of water without a boat. Late game or with Iron Armor, Drowned should not pose a threat at all.

The Drowned in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Spawning

The Drowned will spawn in the following areas:

All Ocean biomes (except Warm Ocean!)

All River biomes

Ocean Ruins

For further clarity, Drowned are most commonly found in River Biomes. Drowned will also spawn if a Zombie is underwater for more than 30 seconds, which it will then drown.

Drowned will spawn at least six blocks below sea level. (y < 58)

I need..... a taylor.... (Image via Minecraft)

Advertisement

Behavior

Most Drowned only have a melee attack. However, if the player manages to find the rare Trident holding Drowned, they will have to dodge fast moving ranged tridents!

Tridents have a 8.5% base chance to drop from Trident holders. This chance can go up to 11.5% with Looting III.

For non Trident holders, there is a max chance of 0.71% with Looting III (Java Edition)

Drowned can also drop a fishing rod, which can be useful to players just starting out.

Trident Drowned (Image via Minecraft)

Drowned like to stay dormant on the floor of the body of water. However, if they see a player swimming above them, they will ascend and try to attack. Drowned's hostile states are not triggered by players in boats.

Advertisement

At night, Drowned will track the player and come on land, much like regular Zombies. Players who live on Minecraft's beaches will need sufficient protection against these guys. Players are recommended to build fences around their perimeters so that Drowned can't just walk into their water base.

Two damp Drowneds dozing off under the deep dark sea. (Image via Minecraft)

The Drowned breathe life and challenge into Minecraft's oceans and rivers. Without Drowned, these biomes were just a walk in the park and quite unfun to explore.

Also Read:

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Snapshot 21w08a: List of added features and changes

Minecraft Ocean Monument: Everything players need to know