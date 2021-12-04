Minecraft 1.18 update ore distribution and most rarest ores revealed

Minecraft 1.18 is the biggest update Minecraft has ever received. It brings massive changes to the game, including a complete revamp of the game’s terrain generation, as well as adding a plethora of new biomes to both caves and mountains. Additionally, changes to ore generation and distribution have taken place, altering the level at which each ore generates. This has not changed for quite some time and is therefore pretty unique.

As of Minecraft 1.18, Y level 12 is no longer the best world height to mine the most of each ore. Almost every ore generates in different amounts on different levels and has its dominant level separate from other ores. Additionally, the amount of each ore generating in a single blob has also changed, being increased or decreased depending on the resource.

Minecraft 1.18: Ore generation and distribution explained

In Minecraft 1.18, each ore has its own height level, which makes every mining trip unique and gives each excursion an objective. Additionally, a rare new terrain feature called “ore veins” has been introduced into the game.

Ore veins consist of many ore blocks with stone and other rock material being used as fillers between them. In some instances, over 2000 of one particular ore can be found within the same ore vein, making these structures infinitely profitable for gathering useful ores and other resources.

The Minecraft 1.18 update also changes which ores are more exposed to air. Ores like diamond, Lapis Lazuli, coal, and gold are now less likely to be exposed on a cave wall. Another change is that players are more likely to find large numbers of particular ores at higher altitudes than in caves. Ores that exhibit this pattern are emeralds, coal, and iron.

Distribution for every ore in Minecraft 1.18

Emeralds

In Minecraft 1.18, players can find more emeralds at a higher altitude than in caves. The best level for emeralds is around Y level 256.

Iron

Just like with Emeralds, iron can be found in large quantities at higher altitudes. The best level for iron, however, is Y level 14.

Coal

Coal is found in high quantities Y levels around 135. However, since mountains that high are hard to find, it is better to mine coal at level 95 instead.

Copper

Strip mining at Y level 47 will get players the most copper of any level. Copper generates in small blobs. Iron and Lapis can occasionally generate here as well.

Lapis Lazuli

Lapis Lazuli is most commonly found in small clusters around Y level 0. This level is semi-profitable for other resources like gold and the occasional diamond cluster as well.

Gold

Gold ore generates at level -17, way into the deep slate section of the world. It generates in small clusters, with the occasional Lapis and Redstone cluster being spotted here as well.

Diamond and Redstone ores

Both Diamond and Redstone ores can be found in decent amounts at Y level -57. This is the best level to mine for either as it is the last level before bedrock begins to appear during mining.

Minecraft 1.18's ore generation makes mining for each ore a unique experience, and the presence of deepslate makes the process tedious but more fun, qualities which portray Minecraft perfectly.

