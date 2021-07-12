Top 5 redstone tips for Minecraft beginners

If wielded correctly, redstone components are some of the most powerful blocks in Minecraft. The image above showcases a four-bit redstone computer, which can be used for various algorithms such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and even comparing two numbers.

A computer is obviously one of the most advanced redstone contraptions one can build; however, it is only shown to showcase the potential of redstone. Beginners should not be deterred by this but inspired and motivated to learn the basics. To be able to craft advanced redstone components, players must first learn the simple mechanics of redstone.

5 best redstone tips for beginners in Minecraft

5) Vertical redstone with torches

The left showcases redstone traveling downwards, and the right showcases redstone traveling upwards (Image via minecraftforum)

One of the most basic redstone techniques is to have a redstone signal travel upwards. Most Minecraft beginners will struggle with this as they build massive ramps just to raise a redstone signal upwards.

The image above perfectly showcases how redstone signals can travel upwards and downwards. To travel upwards, players will only need torches. To travel downwards, players will need torches and redstone dust.

4) Redstone signal length

A redstone signal that can be seen losing its color and power (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Beginner Minecraft players must be aware of the fact that a powered redstone signal can only travel 15 blocks before unpowering.

This is important to know if the player plans to create a redstone contraption that requires a long redstone signal.

3) Extend redstone signal length

A redstone repeater extending the redstone signal (Image via Gamehngry on YouTube)

Now that players know how long a redstone signal can travel before unpowering, they should know how to extend that signal.

By placing a redstone signal on a redstone dust that is still powered, the signal will travel another 15 blocks before unpowering again. The only issue with this technique is that there will now be a delay on the signal due to the extension.

This delay can be increased by adjusting the button on the repeater.

The video above explains this effect in greater detail.

2) Comparator

An image showcasing how comparators work (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Comparators are an extremely powerful tool for redstone contraptions. They work based on a block's activity and interactions.

As seen in the image above, the comparator can read if a block is full or empty and gives off a stronger signal the more full a block is. This also applies to blocks such as cauldrons, hoppers, chests, and beds.

1) Various possible contraptions

A working piston door (Image via planetminecraft)

Now that the player has a basic knowledge of redstone, they can begin to build simple contraptions.

The image above showcases a piston door, which can be activated by pressure plates, buttons, or levers. Players are recommended to search tutorials to build these doors to see how others use redstone in practice. From there, players can begin to create their own unique redstone contraptions.

