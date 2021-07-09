How to reset villager trades in Minecraft

It is quite common for a Minecraft player to search for a village for hours, only to find out that all of the villagers' trades are terrible.

A less knowledgeable player will chalk it up to bad luck and search for a new village. However, a smart player will know that this is easily fixable.

Whether it is restocking the villagers' used trades or completely resetting a specific villager's trade, Minecraft players have a lot of control over what their villagers sell.

Also read: The debug stick in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Resetting villager trades in Minecraft

An image of all villagers and their respective job blocks (Image via Reddit)

Resetting a villager's trade in Minecraft is simple.

Villagers who have not been traded with will automatically reset their trades every once in a while. As soon as the player trades with this villager, they will lock in their trades and never be able to switch.

Villagers who have not been traded with can also have their trades automatically reset very easily. This can be accomplished by destroying the job site of the desired villager. The player can then replace it and hope that the villager's trade will be different. This may have to be done a few times for the desired trades to be available.

Again, if a player trades with a villager, their trade can no longer be changed.

Also read: Explosions in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Restocking villager trades in Minecraft

A cool image of all villager biome variations (Image via imgur)

Players who repeatedly make the same trade will realize that they cannot just spam the same trade for eternity.

After trading a certain amount of times, each trade has a cooldown period. This period is reset when the villagers work on their job block, which will usually happen twice per in-game day. The specific times for these restocks are determined by random ticks, which means the player cannot set a restock timer.

Players are recommended not to completely empty a specific trade, as this will result in that trade increasing in price once the villager restocks. Instead, players should trade until there is only one item left in stock. This will circumvent the increase in price.

The video above provides a visual example of how to reset a villager's trade in Minecraft.

Also read: Top 5 Minecraft Reddit builds this week

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's dedicated YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh