Explosions in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Explosions are one of the most fun Minecraft features to play around with. They cause all kinds of interesting interactions with blocks and even allow for creating the infamous TNT cannon. Players have been looking to see how they can manipulate explosions for years.

When they think of explosions, users immediately think of the creeper. Those pesky green phalluses are likely their first introduction to explosions, and gamers will quickly realize the power of explosions. These explosions have many different behaviors and functions that they should be aware of, lest they have their house destroyed by a creeper.

Everything players need to know about explosions in Minecraft

Mechanics

A massive crater caused by the Super TNT mod, which adjusts the strength of explosions (Image via lolyoujellybro.com)

Explosions have many interesting mechanics that the player should be aware of. The most notable and interesting mechanics will be listed below.

The most obvious mechanic of an explosion is that it damages mobs and destroys blocks. Players will quickly find this out after meeting a creeper for the first time.

Explosions can also propel mobs and blocks, allowing for the creation of many different contraptions, such as the TNT cannon. Certain explosions will also leave fire on the ground.

Specific explosions have power levels. For example, the charged creeper has a power level of six, and the regular creeper has a power level of three.

The chance of a block destroyed by an explosion dropping to the ground is calculated by the following formula: 1/power level. Thus, since the power level of a creeper is three, the chance of a block destroyed by a creeper dropping is 1/3, or 33.

Additional mechanics

A ridiculous rapid fire TNT cannon (Image via u/idontlivevietnam on Reddit)

Many times, the propulsion effect created by explosions allows for TNT cannons, such as the one seen in the image above.

The video above showcases five different TNT cannon designs, each with unique features.

Players and other entities will take more damage at the center of the explosion than in its outskirts.

The Wither's half-health explosion is the strongest in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft. The End Crystal and Charged Creepers have the strongest explosions in the Java Edition of Minecraft.

