Minecraft Redditor showcases life-saving technique while in the Nether

A Minecraft Redditor, u/EagleRoxy2, has recently showcased an amazing technique to save many lives from burning in lava. While it is used in the Nether in this clip, it can also be used in other areas, granted the player has enough time to do it.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) throws an ender pearl into a lava ocean. While most players would end up dying in this scenario, the OP has concocted a technique that bypasses the fact that water cannot be spawned in the Nether.

Minecraft Redditor discovers amazing trick to save players from burning in lava

The post

The post begins with a Minecraft player killing a husk with an ender pearl, which is odd in itself. After this, they quickly throw an ender pearl directly into a lava ocean, which may seem crazy at first.

It is quickly apparent that this was done on purpose, to demonstrate the following technique. After burning in the lava for a few seconds, the OP quickly throws down a door that removes the lava from the area. This is not enough to save them, however, since the OP is still on fire.

The OP then places two blocks next to them and puts ladders on these blocks to block some more lava. They then dig down, place a cauldron, and put some water in the cauldron. This seems to be an exploit, as water is usually not allowed in the Nether, but since it is in the cauldron it is able to be placed.

The OP then jumps into the cauldron, which stops them from burning to death. This is an amazing technique and will hopefully save some players from an unfortunate demise.

Reactions

Due to the life-saving quality of this post, it amassed a solid 10.4K upvotes in only one day. Many Redditors had a lot to say about this useful post.

One Minecraft Redditor brings up the fact that these items are quite inconvenient to bring to the Nether. They suggest crafting some Potions of Fire Resistance instead, which is another option.

However, the water cauldron technique can still be useful for those who were unaware.

The OP does not address how to get out of significantly larger lava pools once this technique has been applied.

Fans can assume that they will need additional ladders or doors to make it out. Again, it would probably be easier to craft Potions of Fire Resistance and build out of the lava pool with blocks.

Many Minecraft players may have missed that the OP kills a husk at the beginning of the post. This is weird because husks do not spawn in the Nether. Readers can assume that the OP accidentally spawned one before creating the video.

One Minecraft Redditor brought up another (controversial) technique that requires players to log in and out of the game to survive this scenario. Once logging back in, they will have about five seconds of invincibility, which, when repeated, allows them to escape a fiery death.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

