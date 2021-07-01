3 best ways to acquire enchanted books in Minecraft

An enchanted book is one of the best items in Minecraft. It allows players to add any enchantment to their tools, weapons, or armor. Players can also combine multiple enchanted books into one item, resulting in an incredibly over-powered weapon, tool, or armor.

Luckily, enchanted books are not super rare in Minecraft. They can be found in many generated structures or by using a number of techniques.

3 best tips to obtain enchanted books in Minecraft

#3 - Use an Enchanting Table

A nice looking enchanting table room with max enchantment level (Image via tvovermind)

Enchanting tables are a great way to acquire enchanted books. The only issue is that players will have to collect mass amounts of XP to enchant their books.

Players will also need to craft books and acquire Lapis Lazulli, which can be quite time-consuming.

#2 - Trading with Villagers

A nice image of the librarian. Notice the book on their head... (Image via u/SASHALASKTHEONE on Reddit)

Trading with librarian villagers is an amazing way to acquire many enchanted books in a short period of time.

The librarian's enchanted books have almost every enchantment available in Minecraft (except Soul Speed). These enchantments require more emeralds depending on their quality. Amazing enchants such as Mending will require way more emeralds than a Protection I enchant.

In addition to the emeralds, the player will also have to trade a book with the librarian.

#1 - Fishing

A beautiful spot to fish in Minecraft (Image via a deleted user on Reddit)

Fishing is, by far, the best way to acquire enchanted books in Minecraft. However, the enchantments that can be acquired from fishing are only "treasure" enchantments.

A treasure enchantment is any enchantment that cannot be created on an enchanting table. Luckily, treasure enchantments happen to be some of the best enchantments in Minecraft.

The video above demonstrates how to get "the best luck" while fishing in Minecraft.

